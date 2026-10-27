CEOTRONICS Aktie
WKN: 540740 / ISIN: DE0005407407
|
27.10.2026 10:15:03
EQS-News: CEOTRONICS received a framework agreement worth approximately €1 million
|
EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
CEOTRONICS S.L., a subsidiary fully owned by CEOTRONICS AG, has been received a framework agreement by the state-owned company Canal de Isabel II for the supply of “CT-ContactCom” and “CT-SkullMike” skull microphone systems as well as “CT-MultiCom” systems, with a total value of approximately €1 million. Only the binding/guaranteed call-off volume of approximately €700 thousand will be included in the order backlog.
The framework agreement has a term of four years and will contribute to revenue from the third quarter of fiscal year 2026/27 onwards.
The end users of the CEOTRONICS products to be supplied will be the emergency services in the Madrid region, including the fire brigade, the forest service, the SUMMA 112 emergency medical service, civil protection and the General Directorate of Traffic.
“We are very pleased that the Madrid-based subsidiary of CEOTRONICS AG, which has been operating since 1992, has once again been entrusted with equipping the emergency services in the Madrid region with reliable communication systems,” said Thomas H. Günther, Chief Executive Officer of CEOTRONICS AG.
27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEOTRONICS AG
|Adam-Opel-Straße 6
|63322 Rödermark
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@ceotronics.com
|Internet:
|www.ceotronics.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407407
|WKN:
|540740
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900L89P6LHLQVKI48
|EQS News ID:
|2422958
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2422958 27.10.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu CEOTRONICS AG
|
10:15
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS received a framework agreement worth approximately €1 million (EQS Group)
|
10:15
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS erhält Rahmenvertrag über ca. € 1 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
19.10.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS erhält Auftrag für GroundCrew-Kommunikationssysteme über ca. € 2 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
19.10.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS receives order for ground crew communication systems worth approx. €2 million (EQS Group)
|
07.09.26
|EQS-News: Konzern-Kennzahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2025 / 2026 (EQS Group)
|
07.09.26
|EQS-News: Group key figures for the 2025/2026 fiscal year (EQS Group)
|
20.08.26
|EQS-News: Europäischer Kunde bestellt für ca. € 1,6 Mio. CEOTRONICS-Produkte (EQS Group)
|
20.08.26
|EQS-News: European customer orders CEOTRONICS products worth approximately €1.6 million (EQS Group)
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|CEOTRONICS AG
|8,62
|-0,35%
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