CEOTRONICS Aktie

CEOTRONICS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 540740 / ISIN: DE0005407407

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19.10.2026 10:00:04

EQS-News: CEOTRONICS receives order for ground crew communication systems worth approx. €2 million

EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
CEOTRONICS receives order for ground crew communication systems worth approx. €2 million

19.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEOTRONICS AG has received an order from a European customer for the supply of CT-DECT systems, CT-MultiPTT 1C units, CT-ComLink® connection cables and CT-NoiseProtection helmets for use use in high-noise aircraft environments.

Few working environments are as noisy as those encountered during ground handling operations around aircraft. Reliable communication is essential for ensuring fast and safe workflows during pre-flight preparations, refuelling, loading, de-icing and pushback, as well as during specialised maintenance activities.

The binding order volume amounts to approximately €2 million. In the best-case scenario, all ground crew communication systems will be delivered and invoiced by the end of the 2026/27 financial year.

“We are very pleased about this order from a European customer, which contributes to strengthening the defence capabilities and occupational safety of deployed personnel,” stated Thomas H. Günther, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO.

19.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CEOTRONICS AG
Adam-Opel-Straße 6
63322 Rödermark
Germany
E-mail: investor.relations@ceotronics.com
Internet: www.ceotronics.com
ISIN: DE0005407407
WKN: 540740
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900L89P6LHLQVKI48
EQS News ID: 2417658

 
End of News EQS News Service

2417658  19.10.2026 CET/CEST

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