EQS-News: CEOTRONICS receives order for ground crew communication systems worth approx. €2 million

EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

CEOTRONICS receives order for ground crew communication systems worth approx. €2 million



19.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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CEOTRONICS AG has received an order from a European customer for the supply of CT-DECT systems, CT-MultiPTT 1C units, CT-ComLink® connection cables and CT-NoiseProtection helmets for use use in high-noise aircraft environments.



Few working environments are as noisy as those encountered during ground handling operations around aircraft. Reliable communication is essential for ensuring fast and safe workflows during pre-flight preparations, refuelling, loading, de-icing and pushback, as well as during specialised maintenance activities.



The binding order volume amounts to approximately €2 million. In the best-case scenario, all ground crew communication systems will be delivered and invoiced by the end of the 2026/27 financial year.



“We are very pleased about this order from a European customer, which contributes to strengthening the defence capabilities and occupational safety of deployed personnel,” stated Thomas H. Günther, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO.

19.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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