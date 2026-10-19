CEOTRONICS Aktie
WKN: 540740 / ISIN: DE0005407407
|
19.10.2026 10:00:04
EQS-News: CEOTRONICS receives order for ground crew communication systems worth approx. €2 million
|
EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
CEOTRONICS AG has received an order from a European customer for the supply of CT-DECT systems, CT-MultiPTT 1C units, CT-ComLink® connection cables and CT-NoiseProtection helmets for use use in high-noise aircraft environments.
Few working environments are as noisy as those encountered during ground handling operations around aircraft. Reliable communication is essential for ensuring fast and safe workflows during pre-flight preparations, refuelling, loading, de-icing and pushback, as well as during specialised maintenance activities.
The binding order volume amounts to approximately €2 million. In the best-case scenario, all ground crew communication systems will be delivered and invoiced by the end of the 2026/27 financial year.
“We are very pleased about this order from a European customer, which contributes to strengthening the defence capabilities and occupational safety of deployed personnel,” stated Thomas H. Günther, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO.
19.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEOTRONICS AG
|Adam-Opel-Straße 6
|63322 Rödermark
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@ceotronics.com
|Internet:
|www.ceotronics.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407407
|WKN:
|540740
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900L89P6LHLQVKI48
|EQS News ID:
|2417658
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2417658 19.10.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CEOTRONICS AG
|
19.10.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS receives order for ground crew communication systems worth approx. €2 million (EQS Group)
|
19.10.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS erhält Auftrag für GroundCrew-Kommunikationssysteme über ca. € 2 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
07.09.26
|EQS-News: Group key figures for the 2025/2026 fiscal year (EQS Group)
|
07.09.26
|EQS-News: Konzern-Kennzahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2025 / 2026 (EQS Group)
|
20.08.26
|EQS-News: European customer orders CEOTRONICS products worth approximately €1.6 million (EQS Group)
|
20.08.26
|EQS-News: Europäischer Kunde bestellt für ca. € 1,6 Mio. CEOTRONICS-Produkte (EQS Group)
|
12.08.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG receives order worth approximately €1.9 Million (EQS Group)
|
12.08.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG erhält Auftrag über ca. € 1,9 Mio. (EQS Group)
Analysen zu CEOTRONICS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CEOTRONICS AG
|9,06
|-0,44%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX rutscht zum Wochenstart ab -- DAX beendet Handel ebenfalls schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Verlusten. Schwach präsentierte sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt. An der Wall Street ging es uneinheitlich zu. Unterschiedlich zeigten sich die größten Märkte in Fernost zum Wochenstart.