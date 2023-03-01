|
EQS-News: CEWE: Dr. Rolf Hollander declares the end of his membership in the Board of Trustees
EQS-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Personnel
CEWE: Dr. Rolf Hollander declares the end of his membership in the Board of Trustees
Oldenburg, March 1, 2023. Dr. Rolf Hollander has announced today that he is no longer a member and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung. He had decided to make this declaration in order to enable all those involved to return to objective and constructive cooperation.
In the opinion of the Board of Management of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung, Dr. Hollander had not achieved the majority required by the Articles of Association in the vote on his membership of the Board of Trustees at the end of November 2022. Therefore, as communicated on January 1, 2023, his membership had ended at the end of 2022.
The Board of Management thanks Dr. Hollander for his clarification today and combines this with the hope for a further constructive cooperation of the boards in the CEWE Group. The Board of Management renews its thanks for his service to the company over the past decades.
As general partner, the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung manages the business of the listed CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA.
About CEWE:
The CEWE Group is Europe's leading photo service and online printing supplier.
From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with more than six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, WhiteWall and Cheerz and from many leading retailers in Europe. They are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs from their personal photos in these brand environments, entrusting the company with more than 2 billion photos every year.
The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market, which is still a new market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.
The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. An example of this is the climate-neutral process used to produce all the CEWE brand-name products.
The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX. More information is available at company.cewe.de.
