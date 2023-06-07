EQS-News: CEWE: Fourteenth dividend increase in a row

EQS-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

CEWE: Fourteenth dividend increase in a row



07.06.2023 / 16:59 CET/CEST

CEWE: Fourteenth dividend increase in a row

Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase to EUR 2.45 per share

Supervisory Board elected in rotation, approval for all agenda items

Oldenburg, June 7, 2023. The Annual General Meeting of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901), which was held as a physical shareholders' meeting for the first time in 4 years after the end of the Corona pandemic, today approved all items on the agenda. The dividend per share will rise to 2.45 euros (dividend in prior year: 2.35 euros). This gives the Company's shareholders the benefit of the fourteenth dividend increase in succession. The dividend yield (based on the 2022 year-end price of 88.70 euros) is 2.8%. "The 14th dividend increase in a row is a strong expression of earnings strength, continuity and reliability at the same time. With the excellent Q1 results, we are fully on track to achieve our targets for this year. In this way, we will continue to write the CEWE success story in 2023: with the customer at the center of all our activities, the constant flow of innovations, the expansion of our strong brands throughout Europe and the focus on sustainability - this is what we at CEWE are working on together as a team with all our employees," emphasizes Yvonne Rostock, Chairwoman of the Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. As scheduled, the Annual General Meeting also elected a new Supervisory Board for a term of 5 years. In its subsequent constitutive meeting, the new Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Kersten Duwe as its Chairman. The Executive Board's AGM presentation and the detailed voting results for all items on the AGM agenda are available on the Company's website at https://ir.cewe.de/hv.

CEWE among the Top 3 dividend increasers

Since the first dividend distribution after the IPO in 1993, CEWE has been paying its shareholders a dividend without interruption - and after successfully coping with the analog/digital transformation this is now the fourteenth time in a row that the dividend has even increased. According to the recently published 'Dividend Study Germany 2023' by Dividenden Adel, isf Institut and the Deutsche Schutzvereinigung für Wertpapierbesitz DSW (German Association for the Protection of Securities Ownership), CEWE is thus among the top 3 out of all 644 German stock exchange companies that can show a dividend that has been increasing for so many years.

CEWE actively promotes the participation of its own employees in the company: Already today, a good eight out of ten CEWE employees hold company shares and thus participate in the good development of the company.

