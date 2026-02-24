EQS-News: CEWE: Further increase in turnover and earnings in 2025, all targets achieved

EQS-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

CEWE: Further increase in turnover and earnings in 2025, all targets achieved



24.02.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

CEWE: Further increase in turnover and earnings in 2025, all targets achieved

Strong Q4: CEWE photo products continue to be increasingly popular Christmas gifts

Group turnover increases by +3.8% to €864.5 million in 2025 (2024: €832.8 million)

Group EBIT rises to €88.2 million in 2025 (2024: €86.1 million)

All Group targets for 2025 achieved

Oldenburg, February 24, 2026. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has closed the 2025 financial year with another increase in turnover and earnings, according to preliminary, unaudited figures: Group turnover rose by +3.8% to €864.5 million (2024: €832.8 million). CEWE thus achieved a figure at the upper end of its own target range for 2025 of €835 to €865 million in turnover. The CEWE Group's operating profit (EBIT) rose to €88.2 million (2024: €86.1 million), which is fully within the planned target range of €84 to €92 million. "I would like to thank all CEWE Group employees: with a first-class team performance, we once again inspired millions of people in Europe with our photo products in 2025. We have once again invested more in the market, expanded our brand positions, and set premium trends with new products. Our excellent delivery capability during the peak Christmas season supported the strong year-end finish, which we were able to translate into earnings growth in December thanks to our high production efficiency," explains Thomas Mehls, CEO of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA.

Strong Christmas sales ensure success for the year

The traditional seasonal peak in Christmas business in the fourth quarter also contributed significantly to CEWE's annual success in 2025: Group turnover increased by +2.6% to €360.8 million in the fourth quarter (Q4 2024: €351.7 million). The CEWE team once again succeeded in fully meeting customer orders, which arrived later and later, shortly before Christmas. Further efficiency gains in production, advantages from site expansions and new printing and shipping technologies were successfully utilized. Group EBIT in Q4 once again accounted for the majority of the annual result with a strong €86.4 million (Q4 2024: €81.1 million).

CEWE photo products increasingly in demand also in 2025

Photo products in particular have a very high emotional value for many people, especially as Christmas gifts. CEWE continues to successfully expand its photo finishing business through continuous innovation, strong brand positioning, and extensive marketing activities: The total number of photos across all CEWE products rose by +4.1% to 2.60 billion in the reporting year (2024: 2.50 billion photos). The CEWE PHOTOBOOK also impressively demonstrated its market-leading position as the most popular photobook in Europe: sales of CEWE PHOTOBOOK copies rose by +3.5% to 6.32 million in 2025 (2024: 6.11 million copies). During the past Christmas season, many product and software innovations – such as new premium cover designs, colored inside covers, and the integrated memory pocket for the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, the new Advent calendar to be filled with 24 boxes, new photo calendars, and the wall picture number collage – further strengthened Christmas sales.

All information on the 2025 financial year is based on preliminary, unaudited data. The complete, audited annual financial statements for 2025 with details of the results by business segment and the planning for 2026 will be presented at the annual press and analysts' conference on March 26, 2026.

Full-year 2025 year-on-year and target comparison (preliminary figures)

CEWE Group Unit 2024 Target 2025 2025 %-change Photos billion 2.50 2.46 to 2.53 2.60 +4.1% CEWE PHOTOBOOK million 6.11 6.0 to 6.2 6.32 +3.5% Turnover million euros 864.5 835 to 865 832.8 +3.8% EBIT million euros 86.1 84 to 92 88.2 +2.4%

Fourth quarter 2025 (preliminary figures)

CEWE Group Unit Q4-2024 Q4-2025 %-change Photos billion 0.94 0.98 +3.9% CEWE PHOTOBOOK million 2.52 2.56 +1.6% Turnover million euros 351.7 360.8 +2.6% EBIT million euros 81.1 86.4 +6.5%

Percentage differences are always calculated with the exact values.

Financial schedule

(insofar as already scheduled)

26.03.2026 CEWE Annual Press and Analyst Conference 2026

12.05.2026 Publication Q1 2026 Interim Statement

03.06.2026 CEWE Annual General Meeting 2026, Weser-Ems-Halle Oldenburg

13.08.2026 Publication of H1 2026 Interim Report

22.09.2026 Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference 2026, Munich

23.09.2026 Baader Investment Conference 2026, Munich

12.11.2026 Publication Q3 2026 Interim Statement

23.11.2026 Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2026, Frankfurt

About CEWE:

The CEWE Group is Europe's leading photo service and online printing supplier.

From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with about six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, Cheerz, DeinDesign, Pixum and WhiteWall – and from many leading retailers in Europe. They are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs from their personal photos in these brand environments, entrusting the company with more than 2 billion photos every year.

The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.

The CEWE Group focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. This is also reflected in the Neumüller founding family's role as a long-term anchor shareholder.