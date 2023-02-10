|
EQS-News: CEWE: Strong turnover and earnings development in 2022
|
CEWE: Strong turnover and earnings development in 2022
Strong growth in the fourth quarter
The traditional seasonal peak in the fourth quarter of 2022 contributed more than 100% of the annual result: turnover increased by 7.0% to 318.7 million euros (Q4 2021: 297.8 million euros) and EBIT by 6.8% to 77.0 million euros (EBIT Q4 2021: 72.1 million euros). CEWE continues to benefit strongly from its early transformation into a digital business model: both the trend towards taking photos with smartphones and photo products that can be easily ordered online or via mobile apps are driving growth. At the same time, the nationwide structure of recognized retail partners forms a solid basis for customer-oriented service.
New photo products enrich the Christmas business
In 2022, CEWE again presented many innovations around personal photo gifts in time for Christmas, such as the new XXL Advent calendar with Tony's Chocolonely, the photo Advent calendar with poster collage, the "Nature" desk calendar made of 100% recycled paper, or the TIPA award-winning personalized slipcase for the CEWE PHOTO BOOK XL. As a result, the CEWE PHOTOBOOK 2022 has also shown a pleasing increase of 3.6% to a sales volume of 5.85 million copies (2021: 5.65 million copies). Similarly, the total number of photos across all products rose by 4.4% to 2.28 billion in the year covered by the report (2021: 2.18 billion photos). Corona normalization, with the return of primarily international vacations, events, celebrations and festivals, led to many new photos among consumers in 2022. " Thanks to a strong performance of all employees in the CEWE Group, we have also turned the increase in travel activity of our customers into good business for CEWE. Our high innovation dynamics, the sustainable quality of our products and the end-customer-centric brand communication play a key role in this. We are particularly pleased that this has once again led to a significant increase in customer satisfaction in 2022 compared to previous years," explains Thomas Mehls, member of the Executive Board and responsible for marketing.
Commercial Online-Print and Retail also with profitable growth
According to preliminary figures, both the Commercial Online-Print and the Retail business units closed the 2022 financial year with further profitable growth. The optimized production and cost structure in Commercial Online-Print and the improved store structure in Retail contributed to this.
Full-year 2022 year-on-year and target comparison (preliminary figures)
EBIT 2022 even includes a negative effect of -0.4 million euros from the purchase price allocation of Hertz Systemtechnik GmbH, which has now been finalized. CEWE had acquired the system supplier of the CEWE Photostation in May 2022.
Fourth quarter 2022 (preliminary figures)
Percentage differences are always calculated with the exact values.
All figures for fiscal year 2022 are based on preliminary, unaudited data. The complete, audited financial statements will be presented at the Annual Press and Analysts' Conference on March 30, 2023.
Financial schedule
Financial schedule
(insofar as already scheduled)
30.03.2023 CEWE 2023 Annual Report and Analysts' Press Conference, Frankfurt
30.03.2023 Publication of the 2022 Annual Report
11.05.2023 Publication Interim Statement Q1 2023
07.06.2023 Annual General Meeting 2023, Weser-Ems-Halle Oldenburg
11.08.2023 Publication Interim Report H1 2023
19.09.2023 Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference 2023, Munich
20.09.2023 Baader Investment Conference 2023, Munich
10.11.2023 Publication Interim Statement Q3 2023
28.11.2023 Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2023, Frankfurt
