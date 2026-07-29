EQS-News: CFO Isabelle Damen to leave ElringKlinger at year-end 2026

EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CFO Isabelle Damen to leave ElringKlinger at year-end 2026



29.07.2026 / 11:44 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

CFO Isabelle Damen to leave ElringKlinger at year-end 2026

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Isabelle Damen (52), whose Management Board contract commenced on August 1, 2025, has requested that the Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG (ISIN DE0007856023 / WKN 785602) agree to its early termination on personal grounds.

The Supervisory Board acknowledged her request with great respect and approved it at the board’s scheduled meeting on July 23, 2026. The contract will be terminated by mutual agreement effective from December 31, 2026.

The necessary steps to appoint a successor to the Management Board position were initiated immediately.

The Supervisory Board thanks Isabelle Damen for her considerable dedication to the implementation of the company’s transformation strategy and wishes her every success and happiness at both a professional and a personal level.

About ElringKlinger

As a global development partner drawing on many years of expertise, ElringKlinger has established itself as one of the leading suppliers to the automotive industry, in addition to serving customers in the plastics engineering and other sectors. Since its inception in 1879, the technology group based in Dettingen/Erms, Germany, has been consistent in its efforts to provide innovative answers to present and future challenges. Today, ElringKlinger is actively shaping the future of sustainable mobility with the help of pioneering product and system solutions tailored to any type of drive platform, alongside sealing and shielding applications as well as lightweighting concepts. With a track record of two decades in the field of cutting-edge battery and fuel cell technology, the Group was at the forefront of establishing itself as an expert in e-mobility. Operating with a dedicated team of around 8,600 #transformationpioneers at around 40 locations worldwide and revenue of approx. EUR 1.6 billion in 2025, ElringKlinger is driving the sustainable transformation of the industry – brimming with passion, talent, and innovation.

Contact:For further information, please contact:ElringKlinger AGDr. Jens WinterStrategic CommunicationsMax-Eyth-Straße 272581 Dettingen/ErmsGermanyPhone: +49 7123 724-88335E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com