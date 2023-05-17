EQS-News: CGM appoints Michael Rauch as CEO and reports on successful financial year and board changes at virtual AGM

EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel/AGM/EGM

CGM appoints Michael Rauch as CEO and reports on successful financial year and board changes at virtual AGM

Administrative Board assigns Michael Rauch as CEO effective immediately

Annual General Meeting decides on EUR 0.50 dividend

Reinhard Lyhs confirmed as new Supervisory Board Member

Dr. Ulrich Thomé takes over as new Managing Director AIS DACH, Connectivity and CLICKDOC

Angela Mazza Teufer decided to leave CGM



Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, one of the worlds leading e-health providers, held its Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2022 today in virtual form. All items on the agenda were passed with majority. Management confirmed the guidance for the current year as well as the mid-term ambitions. Around 81.5 % of total capital were present at the AGM. The resolution on the appropriation of profits and the proposed dividend of EUR 0.50 were approved with a majority of 99.9 %. The AGM also confirmed Reinhard Lyhs as new Supervisory Board Member with a majority of more than 99.6 %.

At its meeting prior to todays AGM, the Administrative Board of CompuGroup Medical Management SE, general partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), had appointed Michael Rauch, the current Speaker for the Managing Directors and longtime Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with immediate effect. The search for a successor for the CFO position will be initiated promptly. Michael Rauch will continue to perform the CFO role additionally in the interim period.

At the end of March 2023, the Administrative Board had already appointed Dr. Ulrich Thomé as further Managing Director for the areas AIS DACH, Connectivity and CLICKDOC due to a newly planned distribution of responsibilities. To the regret of CGM, our Managing Director Angela Mazza Teufer subsequently has decided to leave CGM at her own request. Ulrich Thomé is currently the Chief Strategy Officer in the German segment of Zur Rose Group. He is a proven expert in the health sector, building on various leadership positions such as Managing Director Sales and Marketing of ARZ Haan AG and longtime Managing Director of BFS health finance, a billing provider within Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA Group.

Frank Gotthard, founder of CGM and Chairman of the Administrative Board, comments: After one year of experience with Michael Rauch as our company leader, I am convinced that he will make use of the outstanding opportunities for growth and success. Appointing him as CEO follows the trustful cooperation in close alignment on all questions of strategic direction, organization and focus on growth. Thus, CGM will continue to be driving digitization in healthcare, both in Germany and abroad. We will continue to expand the company portfolio by strong product innovation and targeted acquisitions. With Dr. Ulrich Thomé we are gaining a well-respected expert in the German healthcare sector. He will be a great addition to the CGM management team for ambulatory information systems as well as connectivity solutions like Telematics Infrastructure and CLICKDOC. I sincerely thank Angela Mazza Teufer for her important contribution to the success of CGM, especially the Doctors First initiative. We wish her all the best for the future.

Michael Rauch adds: I thank Frank Gotthardt and the Administrative Board for the trust they put in me and the great support during the past four years. Together with our more than 9,000 highly motivated and enthusiastic employees worldwide, we as Managing Directors will continue to drive digitization in healthcare in Europe and the US and unfold our impact for the benefit of our customers and patients even further. Customer satisfaction through timely service and high-speed innovation is the number one priority for my colleagues and me. I look forward to working with Dr. Ulrich Thomé, and I thank Angela Mazza Teufer for her support and our joint successes, and I also wish her all the best.



About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.130 billion in 2022, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and social welfare institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medicals services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 20 countries and products in 60 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. More than 9,000 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.