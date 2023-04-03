EQS-News: CGM proposes dividend on prior years level to be passed at virtual AGM in May

EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM

CGM proposes dividend on prior years level to be passed at virtual AGM in May



03.04.2023 / 16:24 CET/CEST

Virtual Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2023

Agenda for the AGM published

Dividend on prior years level at EUR 0.50

Koblenz. Due to the positive experiences with the virtual format and to make it easier for international investors to participate without additional travel expenses and an associated reduction in CO2 emissions, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM) will hold its Annual General Meeting on May 17 again virtually this year. The new virtual AGM format will enable a direct interaction between shareholders and management by means of video communication and digital communication channels.

The agenda and all documents relating to the AGM were published today on the companys website. The general partner and the Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share and thus on the prior years level to the Annual General Meeting. Based on the 52.3 million shares currently entitled to a dividend payment, the planned total payout would be around EUR 26.1 million. The payout ratio as of the adjusted consolidated net income 2022 of EUR 94.1 million would be around 28 percent.

"We are happy to report a successful year 2022 to our shareholders and to provide an attractive outlook for 2023. CGM is excellently positioned for future profitable growth, and we want our shareholders to participate in our positive development." comments Michael Rauch, Spokesman for the Managing Directors and CFO.

The preliminary figures for the financial year 2022 and the guidance for 2023 were already announced on February 9, 2023. The full Annual Report is available on the company's website under Investor Relations since March 24, 2023.



All documents relating to the AGM are available on the company's website at www.cgm.com/agm.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.130 billion in 2022, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals and social welfare institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medicals services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 20 countries and products in 60 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. More than 9,200 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.