ABO Energy Aktie
WKN DE: 576002 / ISIN: DE0005760029
|
12.03.2026 10:07:53
EQS-News: Change in ABO Energy Managing Board
|
EQS-News: ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Personnel
The General Partner shareholders of ABO Energy have decided on a change in management. Alexander Reinicke, previously Chief Financial Officer, is no longer part of the management team with immediate effect. His areas of responsibility will be divided among the existing management team on an interim basis with immediate effect.
Alexander Reinicke has had a twenty-year career at ABO Energy. After holding various positions within the company, he was appointed to the Managing Board in 2022 and has served as Managing Director since the company was converted into a KGaA in 2024.
"Alexander Reinicke has rendered outstanding services to the company over two decades. Especially in challenging times, he has contributed significantly to the development of ABO Energy with his high level of personal commitment and expertise. We would like to express our sincere thanks for his work and wish him every success and all the best for the future," said Dr Jochen Ahn, one of the two founders and General Partners of the company.
The management emphasises that the change will not affect the company's operational business. Restructuring and strategic realignment are progressing unabated.
12.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Unter den Eichen 7
|65195 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 26 765 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 26 765 5199
|E-mail:
|presse@aboenergy.com
|Internet:
|https://www.aboenergy.com/
|ISIN:
|DE0005760029, DE000A3829F5
|WKN:
|576002, A3829F
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2290368
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2290368 12.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ABO Energy
|
12.03.26
|EQS-News: Change in ABO Energy Managing Board (EQS Group)
|
12.03.26
|EQS-News: Veränderung in der Geschäftsführung der ABO Energy (EQS Group)
|
10.03.26
|EQS-News: ABO Energy: Gläubiger der Anleihe unterstützen Sanierungskurs (EQS Group)
|
10.03.26
|EQS-News: ABO Energy: Bondholders support restructuring (EQS Group)
|
17.02.26
|EQS-News: ABO Energy wertet erste Abstimmung als Erfolg und lädt Gläubiger der Anleihe zu einer Versammlung ein (EQS Group)
|
17.02.26
|EQS-News: ABO Energy considers initial vote a success and invites bondholders to a meeting (EQS Group)
|
16.02.26
|EQS-News: ABO Energy secures tariffs in solar tender (EQS Group)
|
16.02.26
|EQS-News: ABO Energy sichert weitere Tarifzuschläge in Solar-Ausschreibung (EQS Group)
Analysen zu ABO Energy
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ABO Energy
|6,40
|0,95%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex verabschiedeten sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.