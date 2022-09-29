EQS-News: Change in Delticom AG's Managing Board

EQS-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in Delticom AG's Managing Board



29.09.2022 / 13:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Change in Delticom AG's Managing Board

Hanover, September 29, 2022 In the Managing Board of Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, a personnel change will become effective at the end of the current third quarter.

As planned, Dr. Johannes Schmidt-Schultes took up his position as Group Chief Financial Officer on September 01, 2022. He has thus taken over the finance department from Dr. Andreas Prüfer, who had been responsible for this area on an interim basis since mid-May of this year until a new member was appointed to the Management Board.

Torsten Pötzsch, Delticom AG's Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, will resign from his position as a member of the Managing Board at his own request on September 30, 2022 in order to take on new professional challenges. The resignation is by mutual agreement with the company's Supervisory Board.

Mr. Pötzsch explains: "I am pleased that Delticom is on the right track. I wish the company and all employees all the best for the future."

Alexander Gebler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented on the resignation as follows: "Mr. Pötzsch has played an important role in Delticom's successful development and has driven forward significant developments for the company. On behalf of all members of Delticom AG's Supervisory Board, I would like to sincerely thank him for his commitment and wish him all the best and much success for the future."

Dr. Andreas Prüfer, CEO of Delticom AG, will take over the Marketing and Sales division as an additional department and thus the function of CSO. Mr. Prüfer has already been responsible for this core area of Delticom AG in the past. The marketing and sales strategy introduced by Mr. Pötzsch is to be continued in essence and with focus.

About Delticom:

With the brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels.

The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of more than 600 brands and around 40,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 270 online shops and online distribution platforms in 72 countries, serving around 18 million customers.

As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 34,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request.

Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks.

Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets.

In fiscal year 2021, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 585 million euros. At the end of last year, the company employed 174 people.

Delticom AG shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the internet at: www.delti.com

Contact:

Delticom AG

Investor Relations

Melanie Becker

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Phone: +49 (0)511-93634-8903

Fax: +49 (0)511-8798-9138

Email: melanie.becker@delti.com