EQS-News: Change in Management Board of United Internet AG

EQS-News: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in Management Board of United Internet AG



24.09.2026 / 11:37 CET/CEST

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Change in Management Board of United Internet AG

CFO Carsten Theurer to leave United Internet on December 31, 2026

André Driesen to become new CFO as of November 1, 2026

Montabaur, September 24, 2026. Carsten Theurer, Chief Financial Officer of United Internet AG, has decided at his own request to end his tenure at United Internet AG when his contract expires on December 31, 2026. The Supervisory Board of United Internet AG and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Dommermuth regret this decision.

Philipp von Bismarck: “On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to sincerely thank Mr. Theurer for the excellent and trusting cooperation over the past years. With great personal commitment, Mr. Theurer has played a key role in further developing the Group’s finance organization during his tenure on the Management Board and has provided important impetus for corporate governance, capital market communications, and the further development of Group-wide shared service structures and systems. My colleagues on the Supervisory Board and I wish Mr. Theurer all the best for his personal and professional future.”

Carsten Theurer comments on his decision: “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board and Mr. Dommermuth for the trust they have placed in me and for the consistently trusting cooperation over the past years. Playing an active role in shaping the further development of the United Internet Group has been a special and highly rewarding task for me. My particular thanks go to all my colleagues for their great commitment and constructive cooperation. I believe the United Internet Group is very well positioned for its further development. I look forward to contributing my experience in new entrepreneurial contexts in the future. At the same time, I will remain connected to the Group as a member of the Supervisory Board of IONOS Group SE.”

André Driesen will succeed Carsten Theurer as Chief Financial Officer of United Internet AG as of November 1, 2026. Mr. Driesen has many years of experience in finance, corporate management, and M&A. As former CFO of Drillisch AG and subsequently of 1&1 Drillisch AG, he supported major strategic transactions and the merger of Drillisch and 1&1 through to the end of 2019. Through his many years of work within the Group, he is familiar with the United Internet Group, its structures, and its key business fields. In recent years, he has worked as an independent consultant and held supervisory positions.

With the appointment of André Driesen, United Internet is consistently continuing the organizational development of the Group and the focusing of its holding company functions.

About United Internet

With over 30 million fee-based customer contracts and over 38 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance “Internet Factory” with around 10,400 employees. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands such as 1&1, IONOS, STRATO, GMX, and WEB.DE, United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence.

Contact partner

United Internet AG

Lisa Pleiß

Phone +49 2602 96-1616

presse@united-internet.de