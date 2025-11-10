EQS-News: Change in Redcare Pharmacy´s Managing Board: new CFO Hendrik Krampe. 

Redcare Pharmacy Aktie
Björn Söder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, welcomes the planned appointment, saying: “With Hendrik, we are gaining an internationally experienced finance leader with a deep understanding of digital business models. His perspective from two of the world’s most successful online stores will help us build on our strong financial foundation and drive the next phase of profitable growth. We are delighted to welcome him to the Managing Board of Redcare Pharmacy.”
Hendrik Krampe has twenty years of experience in the financial management of fast growing e-commerce businesses. Since 2014, he worked at Amazon where he held the role of Finance Director of the European marketplace business for the last eight years. From 2004 to 2014, Hendrik was at eBay in Germany as well as in the US in various roles including Finance Director of eBay’s Retail Media business.
His broad expertise in efficiently scaling digital businesses, particularly marketplaces and Retail Media, complements Redcare Pharmacy´s strategy and will strengthen its core Rx and OTC business. The planned appointment of Hendrik comes at a time of continued growth momentum following strong Q3 results. It will support the company's aim to increasingly capture economies of scale and improve profitability.
Hendrik Krampe comments: “I am looking forward to joining Redcare Pharmacy at such an exciting stage of its development. The company has built an excellent foundation for continued growth across all the markets it serves. I am impressed by the clear vision and deep expertise of the leadership team and the loyalty of its customers. The key ingredients for sustainable success are certainly there.”
About Redcare Pharmacy
Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Pilsen, Settala (Milan), Lille and Eindhoven.
As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 13.5 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management.
Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.
