Redcare Pharmacy Aktie
WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747
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28.04.2026 19:15:23
EQS-News: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.
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EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board:
Sevenum, the Netherlands, April 28, 2026. Dirk Brüse, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Redcare Pharmacy, has stepped down from office today for personal reasons. He will remain available to ensure a smooth transition.
Michael Köhler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, comments: “Since joining our company in 2017, Dirk has played a key role in shaping the development of Redcare Pharmacy in various leadership positions. With his expertise in e-commerce and marketing, he has been instrumental in the company’s commercial success as well as its brand positioning and customer engagement. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank him for his loyalty and dedication.”
The process for a succession has already been initiated. Until a successor has been found, CEO Olaf Heinrich will assume the CCO’s responsibilities.
Dirk Brüse adds: “I would like to thank all my colleagues at Redcare Pharmacy for the trustful collaboration over the many years. I am grateful for our time together and for many things we have set in motion. I wish Redcare Pharmacy all the best and continued success.”
___
About Redcare Pharmacy.
Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Pilsen, Settala (Milan), Lille and Eindhoven.
As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 14.2 million active customers a wide range of more than 250,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management.
Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.
28.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
|Internet:
|www.redcare-pharmacy.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y072
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2317132
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2317132 28.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|
28.04.26
|EQS-News: Veränderung im Vorstand von Redcare Pharmacy: Dirk Brüse scheidet als CCO aus. (EQS Group)
|
28.04.26
|EQS-News: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO. (EQS Group)
|
28.04.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO. (EQS Group)
|
28.04.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy: Dirk Brüse scheidet als CCO aus. (EQS Group)
|
28.04.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht zum Handelsstart Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
27.04.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: MDAX mittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
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27.04.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|22.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Sell
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.25
|Redcare Pharmacy Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|47,88
|0,21%
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