Wacker Neuson Aktie

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WKN DE: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012

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20.07.2026 14:00:03

EQS-News: Change in the Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE

EQS-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in the Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE

20.07.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in the Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE 


Munich, July 20, 2026 – Christoph Burkhard, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Wacker Neuson SE, will step down from the company's Executive Board by mutual agreement effective August 31, 2026, after more than five successful years of service. 

Hans Neunteufel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE, stated: "We would like to thank Mr. Burkhard for the excellent cooperation and for his valuable contributions to the sustainable development of the Company's structures and organization. We wish Mr. Burkhard all the best and continued success in his future professional and personal endeavors." 

Reinhard Frisch, currently Commercial Managing Director of Wacker Neuson Produktion GmbH & Co. KG in Reichertshofen, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective September 1, 2026. Mr. Frisch has been with the Wacker Neuson Group since 2004 and has held various leadership positions in Germany and abroad, including serving as CFO of Wacker Neuson North America. 

Hans Neunteufel commented: "We are pleased that, with Mr. Frisch, we have been able to appoint an executive with extensive international experience from within our own organization to this important position."

 

Contact:  
Wacker Neuson SE 
Peer Schlinkmann 
Investor Relations 
Preussenstraße 41 
80809 Munich 
Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1823 
ir@wackerneuson.com 

www.wackerneusongroup.com 

For press images relating to the Wacker Neuson Group, please see: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/press


About the Wacker Neuson Group: 

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 5,800 people worldwide. In the fiscal year 2025 the revenue was at approximately EUR 2.2 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts supply. Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann and Enar belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX. 


20.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 1823
Fax: +49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.com
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com
ISIN: DE000WACK012
WKN: WACK01
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900RJL86244E1I652
EQS News ID: 2368538

 
End of News EQS News Service

2368538  20.07.2026 CET/CEST

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