EQS-News: Change in the Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE

EQS-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in the Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE



20.07.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Change in the Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE



Munich, July 20, 2026 – Christoph Burkhard, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Wacker Neuson SE, will step down from the company's Executive Board by mutual agreement effective August 31, 2026, after more than five successful years of service.

Hans Neunteufel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE, stated: "We would like to thank Mr. Burkhard for the excellent cooperation and for his valuable contributions to the sustainable development of the Company's structures and organization. We wish Mr. Burkhard all the best and continued success in his future professional and personal endeavors."

Reinhard Frisch, currently Commercial Managing Director of Wacker Neuson Produktion GmbH & Co. KG in Reichertshofen, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective September 1, 2026. Mr. Frisch has been with the Wacker Neuson Group since 2004 and has held various leadership positions in Germany and abroad, including serving as CFO of Wacker Neuson North America.

Hans Neunteufel commented: "We are pleased that, with Mr. Frisch, we have been able to appoint an executive with extensive international experience from within our own organization to this important position."

Contact:

Wacker Neuson SE

Peer Schlinkmann

Investor Relations

Preussenstraße 41

80809 Munich

Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-1823

ir@wackerneuson.com

www.wackerneusongroup.com

For press images relating to the Wacker Neuson Group, please see: https://wackerneusongroup.com/en/press



About the Wacker Neuson Group:

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international network of companies, employing around 5,800 people worldwide. In the fiscal year 2025 the revenue was at approximately EUR 2.2 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts supply. Wacker Neuson Group is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling and rail transport. The brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann and Enar belong to the Group. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are member of the SDAX.