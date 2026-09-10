Tradegate Aktie

Tradegate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 521690 / ISIN: DE0005216907

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.09.2026 16:10:23

EQS-News: Change in the Management Board

EQS-News: Tradegate AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in the Management Board

10.09.2026 / 16:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 10 September 2026


Change in the Management Board

Our long-standing member of the Management Board, Mr Thorsten Commichau, has, for personal reasons, expressed a wish to terminate his Management Board contract early and has entered into a termination agreement with the Supervisory Board with effect from 1 October 2026. Mr Commichau has held various positions within the company for 26 years and was appointed to the Management Board on 1 January 2006.

Since 2000, Mr Commichau has played a key role in the establishment and further development of what is now the Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange. The company owes him a debt of immense gratitude.

Also, with effect from 1 October 2026, Mr Andreas Adam will join the Tradegate AG team as General Authorised Representative and Chief Technology Officer. Mr Adam has many years’ professional experience as a CIO or CTO in sectors relevant to Tradegate AG and most recently served as CIO for SCHUFA Holding AG for five years.

 

 

 

About Tradegate AG

Tradegate AG is a CRR credit institution based in Berlin. Its main area of business is acting as a Market Specialist for over fourteen thousand types of securities (shares, ETPs and derivatives) on the Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange, which specialises in the needs of private investors, as well as on other stock exchanges in Europe. With the tradegate.direct app, Tradegate AG enables private investors to trade directly and free of charge on the Tradegate BSX. In addition, it issues structured products and operates exclusive private banking under the Berliner Effektenbank brand.

 

 

Contact: Investor and Public Relations

Catherine Hughes

Telephone: (030) 89 606 -145

Email: chughes@tradegate.de


10.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Tradegate AG
Kurfürstendamm 119
10711 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 89 606 144
Fax: +49 (0)30 89 606 134
E-mail: htimm@tradegate.de
Internet: www.tradegate.ag
ISIN: DE0005216907
WKN: 521690
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299007BIE0JSIBS4K52
EQS News ID: 2397554

 
End of News EQS News Service

2397554  10.09.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank 82,00 0,00% Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX beendet Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel seitwärts, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex im Minus tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten in Rot. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Donnerstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen