EQS-News: Change in the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

08.05.2023 14:00:03

08.05.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Potsdam, 8 May 2023 Nicholas Cournoyer, member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3), informed the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company on 5 May 2023 that he will resign from his office with immediate effect for health reasons. Mr Cournoyer had already informed the Company in January 2023 that he would resign from office with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting 2023.

The Supervisory Board and the Management Board thank Mr Cournoyer for his valuable work and wish him all the best.
 

About Deutsche Konsum
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on German retail properties for everyday goods in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the lifting of hidden reserves.

The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.
 

Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Stefanie Frey
Investor Relations
E-Mail: sf@deutsche-konsum.de
Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 533


