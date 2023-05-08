|
08.05.2023 14:00:03
EQS-News: Change in the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
PRESS RELEASE
Change in the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Potsdam, 8 May 2023 Nicholas Cournoyer, member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3), informed the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company on 5 May 2023 that he will resign from his office with immediate effect for health reasons. Mr Cournoyer had already informed the Company in January 2023 that he would resign from office with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting 2023.
The Supervisory Board and the Management Board thank Mr Cournoyer for his valuable work and wish him all the best.
About Deutsche Konsum
The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.
Contact:
08.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|August-Bebel-Straße 68
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)331 740076517
|Fax:
|+49 (0)331 740076520
|E-mail:
|ch@deutsche-konsum.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KRD3
|WKN:
|A14KRD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1626527
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1626527 08.05.2023 CET/CEST
