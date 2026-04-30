EQS-News: Change of CFO at PNE AG: Harald Wilbert steps down from the Board of Management at his own request

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change of CFO at PNE AG: Harald Wilbert steps down from the Board of Management at his own request



30.04.2026 / 09:43 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

Change of CFO at PNE AG: Harald Wilbert steps down from the Board of Management at his own request

Departure for personal reasons and by mutual agreement

The position is to be filled on an interim basis

Cuxhaven, 30 April 2026 – Harald Wilbert, CFO of PNE AG, has asked the Supervisory Board to release him from his duties as a member of the Board of Management for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board of PNE AG has agreed to this request.

Harald Wilbert will step down from the Management Board as of 5 June 2026 and will leave PNE AG on 30 September 2026. He has held the position of CFO of PNE AG since 1 April 2024 and has been a member of the Board of Management since 15 October 2023. His mandate was originally scheduled to run until 31 March 2028.

“We regret that Harald Wilbert wishes to leave the Company,” said Dirk Simons, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PNE AG. “We understand his personal reasons and have complied with his request. We would like to thank Harald Wilbert for his work over the past years. He has made a significant contribution to the transformation of PNE AG. The Supervisory Board wishes him all the best for his personal and professional future.”

Harald Wilbert commented: “The decision to leave PNE was not an easy one for me, as I am convinced that the Company is on the right track. I ask for understanding for my personal reasons.”

The CFO position is to be assumed on an interim basis by Dirk Simons, currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PNE AG. Dirk Simons has many years of international experience as a CFO in the renewable energy sector, for example as CFO of RWE Innogy GmbH and most recently as Interim CFO of VORN Bioenergy GmbH. This provides a very strong short-term solution to address the upcoming tasks.

He is expected to be appointed to the Board of Management and to assume the role of CFO until 19 May 2027. In this case, Dirk Simons would no longer be available to serve as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Supervisory Board member Marcel Egger has expressed his willingness to assume the chairmanship, subject to his election by the Supervisory Board. This ensures continuity both on the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of PNE AG.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed in the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permitting procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies.

Your contact persons:

PNE AGAlexander LennemannHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.comPNE AGHead of Investor RelationsChristopher RodlerTel: +49 40 879 33 – 114E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com