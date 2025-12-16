EQS-News: Change of employee representative on the Supervisory Board of Basler AG

EQS-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change of employee representative on the Supervisory Board of Basler AG



16.12.2025 / 10:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of corporate news

Change in the Supervisory Board

Change of employee representative in the Supervisory Board of Basler AG

Ahrensburg, December 16, 2026 – BASLER AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision solutions, today announced a change in one of the two employee representatives on its Supervisory Board.

Mr. Alexander Jürn recently left the company, whereupon Mr. Holger Singpiel joined the Supervisory Board of Basler AG as an employee representative.

Following the acquisition of Silicon Software GmbH, Mannheim, where Holger Singpiel had been employed since 2007, by Basler AG in 2020, he took over as site manager of the local branch and head of the Business Management department.

Holger Singpiel studied physics with a minor in business informatics at the University of Heidelberg. In 2000, he received his doctorate in natural sciences from the University of Heidelberg in cooperation with the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva.

The Supervisory Board is delighted with this qualified appointment and looks forward to working with Mr. Singpiel in the future.

--------------

Basler AG is a leading international expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad, coordinated product portfolio of image processing hardware and software. It also works with customers to solve their vision application issues and develops customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler group employs around 850 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and at other sales and development locations in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CCO/COO), An der Strusbek 60–62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Germany, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com