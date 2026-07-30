EQS-News: Change of Publication Date of the Annual Report 2025

EQS-News: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Corporate Action

Change of Publication Date of the Annual Report 2025



30.07.2026 / 16:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Management Board of Photon Energy N.V. (the "Company") hereby informs that it has decided to postpone the publication of its Annual Report and audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

The Company previously announced that the Annual Report would be published on 31 July 2026. The new publication date has been set for 30 September 2026.

The postponement is directly related to the ongoing preparations for the forthcoming meeting of holders of the Company's EUR Green Bond 2021/2027 (ISIN: DE000A3KWKY4). Among the matters to be considered by the bondholders are proposed amendments to the terms and conditions of the EUR Green Bond 2121/2027 (bonds, namely Article 7(3)(g). These proposals may have implications for the assessment of the Company's financial position and covenant compliance and, consequently, may affect the conclusions reached by the Company's independent auditor in connection with the audit of the annual financial statements. For the full text of the convocation notice for the bondholders‘ meeting, please refer to the Company’s investor relations website, section Bonds.

The Company remains committed to maintaining transparent communication with investors and other stakeholders and will continue to provide updates regarding the publication of the Annual Report as appropriate.

In the meantime, the Company intends to publish its unaudited semi-annual financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026, which are currently scheduled for publication on 19 August 2026. The publication of these interim results is not expected to be affected by the postponement of the Annual Report.