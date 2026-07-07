EQS-News: Change of the company name of “Sirma Group” JSC (formerly “Sirma Group Holding” JSC)

EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval

Change of the company name of “Sirma Group” JSC (formerly “Sirma Group Holding” JSC)



07.07.2026 / 15:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE OF REGULATED INFORMATION

Re: Change of the company name of “Sirma Group” JSC (formerly “Sirma Group Holding” JSC)

Issuer: “Sirma Group” JSC · ISIN: BG1100032140 · Ticker (BSE, FSE): SIRM

Legal basis: Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Date: 7 July 2026

Pursuant to a resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 18 June 2026 (Item 7 of the agenda) and to entry ? 20260706115808 in the Commercial Register, dated 6 July 2026, the name of the company has been changed from “Sirma Group Holding” JSC to “Sirma Group” JSC.

The change takes effect from the date of the registration, 6 July 2026. As of that date the company’s name is to be used exclusively as “Sirma Group” JSC in all documents, contracts and correspondence.

The change concerns the company’s name only. The company retains its legal personality and all of its rights and obligations. The company’s ISIN (BG1100032140) remains unchanged, and its trading symbol (SIRM) remains unchanged. No action is required from shareholders.

By the same General Meeting resolution and registration, the company also amended its scope of business and removed its special holding purpose under Art. 277 of the Commercial Code; accordingly, the company is no longer a holding company.

Respectfully,

Stanislav Tanushev

Investor Relations and Sustainability Director

“Sirma Group” JSC