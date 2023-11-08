|
08.11.2023 15:32:00
EQS-News: Changes in the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG
|
EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Schrobenhausen, Germany – There have recently been changes to the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG. With effect from November 2, Mr. Alfons Doblinger joined the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG as a shareholder representative. With the significantly increased shareholding that SD Thesaurus GmbH and Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH have acquired in BAUER AG since the delisting tender offer, these shares are now also adequately represented on the Supervisory Board on the shareholder representatives' side. Ms. Sabine Doblinger has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2021.
Ms. Andrea Teutenberg left the Supervisory Board when Mr. Alfons Doblinger joined. Ms. Teutenberg has intensively accompanied BAUER AG in her office since 2016, for which the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board would like to thank her warmly and wish her all the best for her future.
In addition, there will be a change at the top of the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG. The long-standing Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Thomas Bauer, will step down before the next Supervisory Board meeting in December, having agreed to separate with respect due to differences of opinion on the future direction of the company.
With the resignation of Prof. Thomas Bauer, Prof. Dr. Bastian Fuchs is to be proposed to the court for appointment to the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG as a member representing the shareholders. It is also planned that Prof. Dr. Bastian Fuchs will run for the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Further information on this will be announced in a separate press release shortly.
On behalf of all employees of the BAUER Group, the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board would like to thank Prof. Thomas Bauer for his life's work, his decades of commitment in the top management of the company and most recently as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
About Bauer
Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de
08.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
|BAUER-Straße 1
|86529 Schrobenhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8252 97 1797
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8252 97 2900
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@bauer.de
|Internet:
|www.bauer.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005168108
|WKN:
|516810
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1768555
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1768555 08.11.2023 CET/CEST
