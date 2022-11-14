EQS-News: Changes in the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Changes in the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG



14.11.2022 / 18:43 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Changes in the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Potsdam, 14 November 2022 Cathy Bell-Walker, member of the Supervisory Board as well as the Audit Committee of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3), informed the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company on 11 November 2022 that she will resign from her offices with immediate effect for personal reasons.

The Supervisory Board will coordinate internally and intends to make a proposal for the appointment of a new Supervisory Board member at the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The Supervisory Board and the Management Board thank Ms Bell-Walker for her valuable work and wish her all the best.



About Deutsche Konsum

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on German retail properties for everyday goods in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the lifting of hidden reserves.

Due to its German REIT status ('Real Estate Investment Trust'), the Company is exempt from German corporation and trade tax. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Stefanie Frey

Investor Relations

E-Mail: sf@deutsche-konsum.de

Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 533