EQS-News: Changes on Executive Board of Schaeffler AG

Andreas Schick to depart Schaeffler at his own request effective March 31, 2026

Dr. Jochen Schröder appointed as successor effective April 1, 2026

Rémy Triouleyre to take over from Dr. Schröder as Regional CEO Europe

Dr. Xiangbin Chen to take over from Dr. Yilin Zhang as Regional CEO Greater China effective January 1, 2027

Herzogenaurach | February 27, 2026 | At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG appointed Dr. Jochen Schröder (54) as Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG effective April 1, 2026. He succeeds Andreas Schick (55), who, as communicated on September 28, 2025, is departing the company at his own request effective March 31, 2026. The Supervisory Board also decided to look at combining the Chief Technology Officer function with the Chief Operating Officer function to reduce the size of the Board of Managing Directors and achieve efficiencies.

Dr. Jochen Schröder first joined Schaeffler in 2018, taking over as head of the newly formed E-Mobility business division. He has been Regional CEO Europe and a member of the Executive Board of Schaeffler AG since 2024. Prior to joining Schaeffler, he served as CTO of Valeo-Siemens eAutomotive from 2016. Dr. Schröder started his career at BMW AG, working in transmission development and holding various leadership positions in powertrain electrification until his departure in 2016. He studied electrical engineering at Hamburg University of Technology, gaining his doctorate in control technology there in 2001.

Georg F.W. Schaeffler, family shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG, made the following comment: “I am very pleased that we have found in Dr. Jochen Schröder a competent and experienced colleague from within our organization to take over from Mr. Schick. Dr. Schröder was instrumental in the development of the E-Mobility business division prior to the acquisition of Vitesco and, because of his work as Regional CEO Europe, is extremely well acquainted with the Schaeffler Group’s business and its four divisions. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to very much thank Mr. Andreas Schick for his service. Over his more than 30 years with us in various roles, he has been instrumental in making Schaeffler the successful company it is today. I wish him all the best for the future, both professionally and personally.”

Dr. Jochen Schröder will be succeeded as Regional CEO Europe by Rémy Triouleyre (48), who currently heads the subregion France as CEO of Schaeffler France and is Schaeffler’s Global Key Account Manager for the Stellantis Group.

Rémy Triouleyre first joined the Schaeffler Group in 2004. Since then, he has held various positions in the Global Key Account Management for French and other auto makers and automotive suppliers, including in Japan. He began his professional career at Bosch, in Bühl, Germany, in 2001, later switching to Atamec, in France. Mr. Triouleyre studied mechanical engineering and holds a master’s degree in international trade finance from a French university.

In addition to the above changes, the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG has selected Dr. Xiangbin Chen (44) as the new Regional CEO Greater China effective January 1, 2027. He will thus take over from Dr. Yilin Zhang, who is retiring at the end of 2026 as planned.

Dr. Xiangbin Chen has been the head of the E-Mobility division in the Greater China region since November 1, 2024, and is also in charge of the Global Key Account Management in that region. Prior to that, he served as head of the Automotive Technologies division in Greater China from January 1, 2022. Dr. Chen began his career at Schaeffler in 2006 as a test engineer in the Clutches unit in Bühl. In the years after that, he held various technical and leadership roles in the Greater China region, including in the Transmission Systems business division and, later, as head of the Engine Systems unit. Dr. Chen gained a master’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2006 and holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Tongji University in Shanghai.

“The personnel changes now under way on the Executive Board of the Schaeffler Group will help make this body even more efficient in its work. At the same time, by making the announced Regional CEO changes, we are initiating the necessary generational handover and moving proactively to ready the Schaeffler Group for the challenges of the future,” said Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG.



