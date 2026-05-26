Hapag-Lloyd Aktie

Hapag-Lloyd für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.05.2026 13:33:33

EQS-News: Changes on the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG

EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Changes on the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG

26.05.2026 / 13:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Changes on the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG

Dr. Maximilian Rothkopf, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hapag-Lloyd AG, will step down from the company’s Executive Board by mutually amicable agreement on June 30, 2026. He will remain with the company in an advisory capacity for a transitional period to ensure a successful and seamless transition.

Dr. Rothkopf was appointed to the Group Executive Board on May 1, 2019, and, as COO, assumed operational responsibility for the shipping company’s global shipping business on July 1, 2019. The Supervisory Board will determine his successor at a later date.

“Over the past seven years, Dr. Rothkopf has shown great enthusiasm and commitment, such as in helping to modernize and gradually decarbonize Hapag-Lloyd’s fleet. It is also thanks to him that Hapag-Lloyd now has a modern fleet of around 300 ships with a capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU. He played a key role in the company’s strategic realignment and in the sustained improvement of its operational performance. The Supervisory Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Dr. Rothkopf for his dedication and for a collaboration marked by a high degree of trust, and it wishes him all the best for his professional and personal future,” said Karl Gernandt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG. 

About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 302 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.5 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has 15,200 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.6 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 133 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 24 marine terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. 4,400 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Press contacts
Nils.Haupt@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2263
Tim.Seifert@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2291

Contact for investors
Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705

26.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2333342

 
End of News EQS News Service

2333342  26.05.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hapag-Lloyd AG

mehr Nachrichten