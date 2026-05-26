Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475
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26.05.2026 13:33:33
EQS-News: Changes on the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG
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EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Changes on the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG
Dr. Maximilian Rothkopf, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hapag-Lloyd AG, will step down from the company’s Executive Board by mutually amicable agreement on June 30, 2026. He will remain with the company in an advisory capacity for a transitional period to ensure a successful and seamless transition.
Dr. Rothkopf was appointed to the Group Executive Board on May 1, 2019, and, as COO, assumed operational responsibility for the shipping company’s global shipping business on July 1, 2019. The Supervisory Board will determine his successor at a later date.
“Over the past seven years, Dr. Rothkopf has shown great enthusiasm and commitment, such as in helping to modernize and gradually decarbonize Hapag-Lloyd’s fleet. It is also thanks to him that Hapag-Lloyd now has a modern fleet of around 300 ships with a capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU. He played a key role in the company’s strategic realignment and in the sustained improvement of its operational performance. The Supervisory Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Dr. Rothkopf for his dedication and for a collaboration marked by a high degree of trust, and it wishes him all the best for his professional and personal future,” said Karl Gernandt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.
About Hapag-Lloyd
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Press contacts
Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705
26.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2333342
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2333342 26.05.2026 CET/CEST
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