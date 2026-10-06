EQS-News: Changes to the Management Board of Blue Cap AG

EQS-News: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Changes to the Management Board of Blue Cap AG



06.10.2026 / 11:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Changes to the Management Board of Blue Cap AG

Munich, 6 October 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Blue Cap AG and the Company’s Chairman of the Management Board, Dr Henning von Kottwitz, have agreed that Dr von Kottwitz will leave the Company’s Management Board at the end of 8 October 2026.

The Supervisory Board thanks Dr Henning von Kottwitz for his service and commitment to Blue Cap AG. Blue Cap AG is well positioned for further development, particularly as a result of the transactions implemented in recent years under Dr Henning von Kottwitz’s responsibility.

Following Dr Henning von Kottwitz’s departure on 8 October 2026, the Supervisory Board has resolved to second its Chairman, Dr Christian Diekmann, to the Management Board as a member with effect from 9 October 2026 pursuant to Section 105(2) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). He will be responsible in particular for strategy and finance. Henning Eschweiler will remain a member of the Management Board as COO and continue to be responsible for operational portfolio management. In addition, with effect from 9 October 2026, he will assume responsibility for M&A.

Dr Christian Diekmann has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Blue Cap AG since 2024. He has extensive experience in both the operational restructuring of medium-sized companies and the management and development of medium-sized corporate groups. Among other positions, he served as CEO of the listed Max Automation SE and CFO of the family-owned Zertus Group.

“We are very pleased that Dr Christian Diekmann has agreed to drive the further development of Blue Cap AG’s business model as a member of the Management Board in the near term and take it to the next level. As Chairman of the Supervisory Board, he has in-depth knowledge of Blue Cap and understands its potential as a listed investment company pursuing the successful Buy-Transform-Sell strategy,” says Dr Michael Schieble, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

“Blue Cap AG is ideally positioned as an investor in ‘special situations’ to grow in the current economic environment. Many companies that are fundamentally well positioned for the future are increasingly affected by disruptions in industry and structural challenges. We aim to address these challenges through our business model, strengthen Germany as an industrial location and create value for our shareholders. In my new role, I look forward to working even more closely with Blue Cap AG’s highly qualified team,” adds Dr Christian Diekmann.

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a publicly traded investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The Company acquires medium-sized B2B companies in special situations and supports their business development, with the aim of selling them at a profit at a later stage. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues of between EUR 20 million and EUR 200 million, and have a stable, sustainable core business. Blue Cap currently holds majority stakes in most of its six portfolio companies, which operate in plastics engineering, production engineering, pre-press solutions, life sciences and business services. The Group currently employs around 2,000 people in Germany, Europe, North America and Asia. Blue Cap AG’s shares are traded on the Open Market (Scale, Frankfurt, and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de



Contact:

Blue Cap AG

Annika Küppers

Corporate Affairs

Tel. +49 89 288909-24

akueppers@blue-cap.de