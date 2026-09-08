EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG Raises 2026 Outlook for Organic Growth and Reports Preliminary Results for the First Half of 2026

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

CHAPTERS Group AG Raises 2026 Outlook for Organic Growth and Reports Preliminary Results for the First Half of 2026



08.09.2026 / 11:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CHAPTERS Group AG, the home for mission critical digital solutions, today announces preliminary financial results for the first half of 2026 and raises outlook for organic growth 2026.



H1/2026 highlights:

Total Output: Pro-forma[i] total output for the first half of 2026 was c. €106m, up 26% compared to €84m for the first half of 2025.

Recurring Revenue: In the first half of 2026, pro-formai recurring revenues were c. €54m. The share of recurring revenue in our Public Sector & Enterprise segments was c. 63% while the share of recurring revenue in Financial Technologies was c. 15%.

EBITDA: Pro-formai adjusted operating EBITDA was c. €32m, up 68% compared to €19m for the first half of 2025.

Outlook FY26: Organic growth in EBITDA[ii] in the high-thirties (previous outlook: above 22%).



Organic growth in Total Output in the low-teens (previous outlook: high single digits).



Organic growth in Recurring Revenue in the low-teens (previous outlook: high single digits or above).

***

Jan Mohr, CEO:

“2026 is showing that we are getting better at both parts of the CHAPTERS model: acquiring great mission critical businesses and improving them after they join us. At the beginning of the year, we expected organic EBITDA growth in the mid-teens. In July, we raised that outlook to above 22%. Today, we are raising it again to be in the high-thirties.

Importantly, this is not driven by one business. Across the group, our teams are efficiently deploying AI and automation, simplifying organizations and sharing what works through the Manuscript Method. Businesses are becoming better by joining CHAPTERS, and that is increasingly visible in our results.

Our Financial Technologies segment is a particularly strong example. By bringing three businesses together around a common industry, we have been able to improve the customer offering, capture meaningful merger synergies and build technology faster with AI. We now want to build more of these industry-leading clusters across our Public & Enterprise segments.

At the same time, our acquisition engine is stronger than ever. We are seeing an increasingly attractive pipeline of mission critical software businesses, and the €64m equity raise this summer gives us additional firepower to act on those opportunities.

We are getting better at buying businesses and better at improving them once they join CHAPTERS. We believe the combination of strong organic growth and disciplined acquisitions can continue to drive very high growth in adjusted operating EBITDA over the coming years.”



Marlene Carl, CFO:

“The first half results show the operating progress across the group clearly. Pro-forma adjusted operating EBITDA grew 68% year-over-year to c. €32m, substantially faster than the 26% growth in Total Output.

Supported by strong end market demand, our Financial Technologies segment is performing ahead of expectations, both in capturing merger synergies and in delivering revenue growth. This is a key driver why we are increasing our outlook again.

For the Public Sector & Enterprise segment, our outlook for organic revenue growth remains unchanged. We continue to expect high single-digit organic growth in total output, with organic recurring revenue growth ahead of that and an expansion of EBITDA margin. This is being driven by the same initiatives we have discussed over the past year: AI and automation, organizational simplification and value-based pricing.

Taken together, we now expect organic adjusted operating EBITDA growth for CHAPTERS in the high-thirties range for 2026. We also expect organic growth in total output and recurring revenue in the low-teens.“

***

Key Figures as of June 30, 2026

Pro-forma Total Output:

Pro-forma Adjusted Operating EBITDA:

Look-through Ownership of CHAPTERS[iii]:

Net Debt at subsidiary level[iv]:

Total Net Debt including CHAPTERS Group level Net Debt:

Net Cash and Investments at CHAPTERS[v]:

Equity at CHAPTERS[vi]: c. €106m

c. €32m

c. 73.9%

c. €142m

c. €162m

c. €15m

c. €289m

***

The company expects to publish its consolidated and separate interim financial statements in October 2026. The provisional figures are subject to auditors’ review.

__________

[i] CHAPTERS defines half-year pro-forma figures as the full past six months figures based on the group structure as of the June 30, 2026 reporting date. Companies in which CHAPTERS holds a non-controlling interest are not included. Fiscal results will only consider the numbers for the time a company was part of the group.

[ii] CHAPTERS defines organic growth as full year results for a financial year based on the relevant group structure as of June 30 of that financial year – compared to full year results for the same group for the previous financial year: For organic growth in 2026, the expected full year results for 2026 based on the group structure as of June 30, 2026 are compared to full year results for 2025 for the same group.

[iii] With the remainder held primarily by management teams of our platform subsidiaries.

[iv] Including provisions for transaction related earn-out payments and long-term incentive program in the Financial Technologies Segment.

[v] Including all marketable securities (at fair value, including shares held in Software Circle), corporate bond 2025/2030 and investments in minorities stakes (at cost)

[vi] Including a preliminary parent company net income of c. €2.7m. Parent company operating costs before share-based compensation were c. €3.4m. No costs for share-based compensation were recognized in the first half of 2026.