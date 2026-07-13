EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG Raises 2026 Outlook for Organic Growth of Adjusted Operating EBITDA and Invites to its 2026 Capital Markets Day

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

CHAPTERS Group AG Raises 2026 Outlook for Organic Growth of Adjusted Operating EBITDA and Invites to its 2026 Capital Markets Day



13.07.2026 / 14:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CHAPTERS Group AG, the home for mission critical digital solutions, today announced an increase of the 2026 outlook for organic growth in adjusted operating EBITDA and invites investors and analysts to its 2026 Capital Markets Day.

Highlights:

Updated EBITDA Outlook: CHAPTERS now expects 2026 organic growthi of adjusted operating EBITDA above 22% (previous outlook: mid-teens).

Revenue Outlook confirmed: CHAPTERS continues to expect organic revenue growthi in the high single digits in 2026, with organic recurring revenue growth in excess of that.

Capital Markets Day: CHAPTERS will host its Capital Markets Day on July 15, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. CEST in Hamburg. Registration for the live webcast is available at: > REGISTRATION LINK <. A recording of the event will not be made available.

***

Jan Mohr, CEO:

“When we reported our preliminary results in March, we said that organic growth is accelerating across the group. This acceleration is now materializing faster and stronger than initially anticipated. The Manuscript Method has established a pragmatic, fast and trustful exchange with our platforms. This is now paying off in the age of AI: Automation initiatives across the group are driving efficiencies earlier than planned. In addition, building industry clusters across the group is increasingly translating into both revenue and cost synergies. On this basis, we are raising our outlook for organic growth of adjusted operating EBITDA in 2026 to above 22%.

At our Capital Markets Day, we will take a deeper look into the development of our Financial Technologies Segment and at how software businesses become better businesses by joining CHAPTERS, the home for mission critical digital solutions. I would like to personally invite all shareholders, analysts and interested investors to join us in Hamburg or on the webcast.”

Marlene Carl, CFO:

“The rigorous execution around AI initiatives, simplification and value-based pricing normalizations that shaped 2025 has continued into 2026 with even greater effect. In addition, our Financial Technologies segment is delivering on the merger synergies of our two blocked account brands – the development of this industry cluster is increasingly contributing to growth.

With a significant portion of the year still ahead, we expect the operating environment to remain dynamic and will continue to provide updates on our progress over the coming months.”

***

Capital Markets Day 2026

Date: July 15, 2026

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CEST

Format: In-person in Hamburg and live video stream; a recording will not be made available

Registration: > REGISTRATION LINK < , for in-person attendance in Hamburg please register via ir@chaptersgroup.com.

CEO Jan Mohr, CFO Marlene Carl, COO VMS Dr. Marc Maurer and CTO Dr. Tobias Pook will present the group’s strategy, the Manuscript Method and AI initiatives across the platforms with selected group companies sharing use cases.

__________

i CHAPTERS defines organic growth as full year results for a financial year based on the relevant group structure as of June 30 of that financial year – compared to full year results for the same group for the previous financial year: For organic growth in 2026, the full year results for 2026 based on the group structure as of June 30, 2026 are compared to full year results for 2025 for the same group.