EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group Invites Investors to Capital Markets Day

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

CHAPTERS Group Invites Investors to Capital Markets Day



23.04.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CHAPTERS Group AG cordially invites investors to its upcoming Capital Markets Day on July 15, 2026.

A View Into CHAPTERS' Engine Room

The Capital Markets Day offers investors a look inside how CHAPTERS operates, allocates capital, and builds value across its portfolio of mission critical companies.

Management will walk through the group's proprietary acquisition, value creation methodology (“Manuscript Method”), and CHAPTERS comprehensive AI strategy. Presentations will be delivered by senior leadership from both the holding company and selected portfolio businesses.

The day is designed for those who want to understand not just what CHAPTERS does but how we do it.

Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Format: In-person, Hamburg

Registration: ir@chaptersgroup.com