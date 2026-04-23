CHAPTERS Group Aktie
WKN: 661830 / ISIN: DE0006618309
|
23.04.2026 13:00:03
EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group Invites Investors to Capital Markets Day
|
EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
CHAPTERS Group AG cordially invites investors to its upcoming Capital Markets Day on July 15, 2026.
A View Into CHAPTERS' Engine Room
The Capital Markets Day offers investors a look inside how CHAPTERS operates, allocates capital, and builds value across its portfolio of mission critical companies.
Management will walk through the group's proprietary acquisition, value creation methodology (“Manuscript Method”), and CHAPTERS comprehensive AI strategy. Presentations will be delivered by senior leadership from both the holding company and selected portfolio businesses.
The day is designed for those who want to understand not just what CHAPTERS does but how we do it.
Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026
23.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|Falkenried 29
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
|E-mail:
|ir@chaptersgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.chaptersgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2313838
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2313838 23.04.2026 CET/CEST
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