CHAPTERS Group Aktie

CHAPTERS Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 661830 / ISIN: DE0006618309

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23.04.2026 13:00:03

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group Invites Investors to Capital Markets Day

EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day
CHAPTERS Group Invites Investors to Capital Markets Day

23.04.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CHAPTERS Group AG cordially invites investors to its upcoming Capital Markets Day on July 15, 2026. 

A View Into CHAPTERS' Engine Room

The Capital Markets Day offers investors a look inside how CHAPTERS operates, allocates capital, and builds value across its portfolio of mission critical companies.

Management will walk through the group's proprietary acquisition, value creation methodology (“Manuscript Method”), and CHAPTERS comprehensive AI strategy. Presentations will be delivered by senior leadership from both the holding company and selected portfolio businesses.

The day is designed for those who want to understand not just what CHAPTERS does but how we do it.

Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Format: In-person, Hamburg
Registration: ir@chaptersgroup.com


23.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2313838

 
End of News EQS News Service

2313838  23.04.2026 CET/CEST

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