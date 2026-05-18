EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM ALIGNS ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH

EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM SE / Key word(s): Personnel

CHEPLAPHARM ALIGNS ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH



18.05.2026 / 08:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Greifswald, May 18, 2026



The globally active CHEPLAPHARM Group, one of the world’s leading companies in the acquisition of original products from the research-based pharmaceutical industry, is systematically aligning its Management Board for the company’s next phase of growth. Following a period of transformation, operational stabilization and organizational development, the company will once again focus more strongly on growth through strategic transactions and innovative partnerships with big pharma. As part of the reorganization of the Management Board, the current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Dr Keyarasch Parssanedjad, will assume the newly created role of Chief Business & Strategy Officer (CBSO) on 1 June 2026. With effect from the same date, Martin Krämer will join the CHEPLAPHARM Management Board as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



In the newly created role of Chief Business & Strategy Officer (CBSO), Dr Keyarasch Parssanedjad will be responsible on the Management Board for the further development of the company’s strategy, with a focus on value-enhancing strategic transactions, innovative partnerships with big pharma, and equity transactions. In addition, he will continue to be responsible for the Human Resources division.

To further strengthen the finance organization, processes, systems and operational excellence, Martin Krämer will take on the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the Greifswald-based pharmaceutical company. He will build upon the financial organization developed by Dr Keyarasch Parssanedjad in recent years and will be responsible for the areas of Finance, Internal Audit & Risk Management, and Treasury & Investor Relations.

“Over the past few years, we have built up a very strong finance team and significantly developed the organisation’s structure. I am delighted to have had the opportunity to build and lead this team, and I am confident that Martin Krämer will be able to build on this solid foundation. At the same time, I look forward to working with the shareholders and the Management Board to set our sights more firmly on growth through strategic transactions and innovative partnerships with big pharma,” says Dr Keyarasch Parssanedjad, CHEPLAPHARM’s future Chief Business & Strategy Officer.



Martin Krämer was most recently Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Director of Human Resources at the chemical company Röhm. Prior to that, he held various financial and operational roles within the chemical industry. During his career, he spent a total of about ten years in Asia and played a key role in two major carve-outs of listed companies.



“With these appointments, we are aligning the Management Board closely with our strategic priorities. Dr Keyarasch Parssanedjad will in future focus on further developing key value drivers of our business model, such as strategic and innovative transactions. At the same time, with Martin Krämer, we are gaining a proven finance expert for our finance division,” comments Sebastian Braun, Co-CEO of CHEPLAPHARM, on the new composition of the Management Board.



With the new appointments, CHEPLAPHARM is underlining its commitment to proactively shaping the company’s next phase of development and consistently capitalising on new growth opportunities.

About CHEPLAPHARM

CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs about 800 people worldwide.

Please refer to www.cheplapharm.com for additional information.

Press office: