CHEPLAPHARM Aktie
WKN DE: CHP222 / ISIN: DE000CHP2222
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18.05.2026 08:45:34
EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM ALIGNS ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH
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EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Greifswald, May 18, 2026
To further strengthen the finance organization, processes, systems and operational excellence, Martin Krämer will take on the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the Greifswald-based pharmaceutical company. He will build upon the financial organization developed by Dr Keyarasch Parssanedjad in recent years and will be responsible for the areas of Finance, Internal Audit & Risk Management, and Treasury & Investor Relations.
“Over the past few years, we have built up a very strong finance team and significantly developed the organisation’s structure. I am delighted to have had the opportunity to build and lead this team, and I am confident that Martin Krämer will be able to build on this solid foundation. At the same time, I look forward to working with the shareholders and the Management Board to set our sights more firmly on growth through strategic transactions and innovative partnerships with big pharma,” says Dr Keyarasch Parssanedjad, CHEPLAPHARM’s future Chief Business & Strategy Officer.
About CHEPLAPHARM
CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs about 800 people worldwide.
Please refer to www.cheplapharm.com for additional information.
Press office:
CHEPLAPHARM | Ziegelhof 24 | 17489 Greifswald | press(at)cheplapharm.com
18.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cheplapharm SE
|Ziegelhof 24
|17489 Greifswald
|Germany
|Phone:
|03834 3914 O
|E-mail:
|info@cheplapharm.com
|Internet:
|www.cheplapharm.com
|ISIN:
|DE000CHP2222
|WKN:
|CHP222
|EQS News ID:
|2328622
|Notierung vorgesehen
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2328622 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
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