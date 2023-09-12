EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM opens swiss subsidiary and wins Agnes Wasem as Managing Director

EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM AG / Key word(s): Expansion

CHEPLAPHARM opens swiss subsidiary and wins Agnes Wasem as Managing Director



12.09.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Agnes Wasem is the Managing Director of the newly founded CHEPLAPHARM Schweiz GmbH

CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH, headquartered in Greifswald/Germany, has established a Swiss national subsidiary in Binningen. Managing Director of the newly founded CHEPLAPHARM Schweiz GmbH is Agnes Wasem. Wasem has already held the position since August 1, 2023, and came from F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd in Basel.

CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH continues drive forward its internationalisation with the establishment of a Swiss subsidiary. With Agnes Wasem, an experienced pharmaceutical manager takes over the management of the Swiss site.

"I am very pleased that we were able to win Agnes Wasem for us. Agnes Wasem has an excellent network in the Swiss pharmaceutical industry and especially in the greater Basel area. The proximity to the local big pharma groups is of great strategic importance for us. With her know-how, her network, but also her charming appearance, Agnes Wasem fits perfectly into the requirement profile for the position of Managing Director in Switzerland and is thus an enrichment for CHEPLAPHARM", says Edeltraud Lafer, CEO of CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH.

With the entry of Agnes Wasem, CHEPLAPHARM Schweiz GmbH is fully operational. Building a team to steer future global acquisitions of established medicines from major pharmaceutical companies in Switzerland will be one of the most important tasks for the 40-year-old Agnes Wasem, who was born in Basel.

"I already know CHEPLAPHARM from many joint divestment projects at Roche, in which Roche products were transferred into the trusting hands of CHEPLAPHARM. To now be part of this company myself and to ensure that established medicines remain available to patients worldwide in the future fills me with pride and I am delighted to be able to build up the Swiss site for this purpose," says Agnes Wasem, explaining her move.

Agnes Wasem can draw on a wealth of expertise for her role at CHEPLAPHARM: After studying law at the University of Basel, she was admitted to the bar in 2011 and completed a Postgraduate Diploma in European Competition Law at King's College in London in 2014. Prior to joining CHEPLAPHARM, Agnes Wasem spent ten years in various management positions at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd in Basel with a focus on legal responsibility for the company's M&A and divestment processes. Wasem started her career at various law firms in Basel and Zurich and specialised in handling legal aspects of M&A processes at an early stage.

About CHEPLAPHARM

CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs around 650 people worldwide.

