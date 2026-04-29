EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM reports Revenue Growth in the 2025 Financial Year

EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

CHEPLAPHARM reports Revenue Growth in the 2025 Financial Year



29.04.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Greifswald, April 29, 2026

Revenue grew by +8.1% year-on-year to €1,658.4 million (FY2024: €1,534.6 million)

EBITDA at €642.8 million, roughly on a par with the previous year

EBITDA margin at 38.8%, remaining at an industry-leading level

The number of employees rose slightly to 799 – an increase of 2% (FY2024: 785)



The globally active CHEPLAPHARM Group, a world leader in the acquisition of original pharmaceutical products from the research-based pharmaceutical industry, can look back on a successful financial year in 2025. The company achieved a turnover of €1,658.4 billion – an increase of 8.1%. EBITDA stood at €642.8 million, roughly in line with the previous year. The EBITDA margin was 38.8%, remaining at an industry-leading level.

“We are on track! For 2025, we set out to sustainably optimise our operational business through improved processes and prepare CHEPLAPHARM for the next phase of growth,” says CHEPLAPHARM Co-CEO Sebastian Braun. “We have achieved this goal and, among other things, have significantly improved our product availability, which has had a positive impact on revenue growth. The result is a revenue increase of just over eight per cent, making 2025 a successful year.”

Dr Kia Parssanedjad, CFO of CHEPLAPHARM, adds: “CHEPLAPHARM’s performance was also well received by the capital markets. In the financial year 2025 and early this year, we successfully placed two new bonds with long maturities on attractive terms. This has secured CHEPLAPHARM’s financing for the long term. It gives us planning security and flexibility as we look ahead to the next phase of growth.”

CHEPLAPHARM’s core business is the acquisition of well-established branded medicines. Over the past 20 years, the Greifswald-based company has become one of the global market leaders in this sector. This strongly growing market continues to offer the company many attractive acquisition opportunities, which CHEPLAPHARM intends to capitalise on more actively in the future.



With an EBITDA margin of around 39 per cent, CHEPLAPHARM is a highly profitable company and an attractive employer. The number of employees within the CHEPLAPHARM Group rose slightly to a total of 799 worldwide by the end of 2025 (FY2024: 785).

About CHEPLAPHARM

CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs about 800 people worldwide.

Please refer to www.cheplapharm.com for additional information.

Press office: