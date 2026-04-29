CHEPLAPHARM Aktie
WKN DE: CHP222 / ISIN: DE000CHP2222
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29.04.2026 13:00:13
EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM reports Revenue Growth in the 2025 Financial Year
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EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
Greifswald, April 29, 2026
“We are on track! For 2025, we set out to sustainably optimise our operational business through improved processes and prepare CHEPLAPHARM for the next phase of growth,” says CHEPLAPHARM Co-CEO Sebastian Braun. “We have achieved this goal and, among other things, have significantly improved our product availability, which has had a positive impact on revenue growth. The result is a revenue increase of just over eight per cent, making 2025 a successful year.”
Dr Kia Parssanedjad, CFO of CHEPLAPHARM, adds: “CHEPLAPHARM’s performance was also well received by the capital markets. In the financial year 2025 and early this year, we successfully placed two new bonds with long maturities on attractive terms. This has secured CHEPLAPHARM’s financing for the long term. It gives us planning security and flexibility as we look ahead to the next phase of growth.”
CHEPLAPHARM’s core business is the acquisition of well-established branded medicines. Over the past 20 years, the Greifswald-based company has become one of the global market leaders in this sector. This strongly growing market continues to offer the company many attractive acquisition opportunities, which CHEPLAPHARM intends to capitalise on more actively in the future.
About CHEPLAPHARM
CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs about 800 people worldwide.
Please refer to www.cheplapharm.com for additional information.
Press office:
CHEPLAPHARM | Ziegelhof 24 | 17489 Greifswald | press(at)cheplapharm.com
29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cheplapharm SE
|Ziegelhof 24
|17489 Greifswald
|Germany
|Phone:
|03834 3914 O
|E-mail:
|info@cheplapharm.com
|Internet:
|www.cheplapharm.com
|ISIN:
|DE000CHP2222
|WKN:
|CHP222
|EQS News ID:
|2317904
|Notierung vorgesehen
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2317904 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
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