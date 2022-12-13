EQS-News: Cherry AG completes change of legal form to SE

|
Munich, December 13, 2022 Cherry AG [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] today completed its form-changing conversion into a Societas Europaea (SE) with entry in the company's commercial register.
Pursuant to Section 6 (1) of the SE Articles of Association, Cherry SE has a dualistic management system consisting of a management body (Management Board) and a supervisory body (Supervisory Board). Therefore, pursuant to Section 6 (2) of the SE Articles of Association, the corporate bodies of Cherry SE are the Management Board, the Supervisory Board, and the General Meeting, as previously in Cherry AG.
"The form-changing conversion into the legal form of an SE is intended to express the importance of the company's European and global business activities and to strengthen its positioning as an international and European company," comments Marcel Stolk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Cherry SE.
"We are pleased with this further step in our corporate development, which is in line with our increasing brand strength in Europe," added Rolf Unterberger, Chairman of the Management Board of Cherry SE.
All shareholders of Cherry AG will hold the same number of shares in Cherry SE as they held in Cherry AG prior to the change of the legal form. The number of no-par value shares issued remains unchanged. Trading will continue seamlessly. The conversion in the shareholders' securities accounts will take place automatically and is free of commission and expenses for the shareholders. The previous ISIN DE000A3CRRN9, WKN A3CRRN and the ticker symbol C3RY will remain unchanged.
About Cherry
Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice and headsets for applications in the gaming & e-sports, office & hybrid workplaces, industry and healthcare sectors. Since its founding in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products designed specifically to meet diverse customer needs.
Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate (Bavaria) and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.
More information is available online at: https://ir.cherry.de/
Contact:
Dr. Kai Holtmann
Investor Relations
Einsteinstraße 174, c/o Design Offices Bogenhausen, 81677 Munich, Germany
Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany
T +49 (0)175-1971503
F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900
E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de
13.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
