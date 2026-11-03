EQS-News: Cherry SE advances transformation program Blossom: focus on profitable growth in the Peripherals business

EQS-News: Cherry SE / Key word(s): Restructure of Company

Cherry SE advances transformation program Blossom: focus on profitable growth in the Peripherals business



03.11.2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Munich, November 3, 2026 – Cherry SE has decided on the next measures of its transformation program Blossom. Following solid margin improvements in recent quarters, the company is now fundamentally restructuring its Peripherals business to return it to sustainable profitability. As part of this, Cherry will simplify its organization and reduce the number of jobs.



According to preliminary and unaudited figures, Cherry SE increased its Group gross margin by 7.4 percentage points in the first nine months of 2026 and improved adjusted Group EBITDA to EUR -6.9 million (9M 2025: EUR -11.9 million). Group revenue declined to EUR 58.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 70.7 million), mainly due to the deliberate reduction of stock-in-channel in the Peripherals business. For this lower revenue level, the structures of this business remain too complex and too costly. At the same time, the market environment remains challenging.



Cherry is actively addressing these issues with its previously announced transformation program Blossom. In addition to four growth initiatives in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions and in the Security & Industry product segment, the program includes a fundamental redesign of the cost structure. One of its goals is a leaner organization with fewer layers and clear ownership that fits today’s revenue level, enables greater efficiency and frees up funds for investment in growth areas. This includes a reduction in jobs, which Cherry will implement in line with local law and in close consultation with employee representatives. With the new target organization, the Peripherals business is expected to be operationally profitable from 2027.



Rogier Volmer, CEO of Cherry SE: “We have improved our margins and reduced our costs, but this is not yet enough to become sustainably profitable. That is why we are now taking the next, necessary step. We deeply regret that it also costs jobs. With a more focused organization, we are laying the foundation for growth in our Peripherals business again.”



Separately, the Digital Health & Solutions business continues to develop positively, increasing its revenue by around 37% to EUR 8.9 million in the first half of 2026. The sale process for this business is continuing as planned.

About Cherry

Cherry SE (ISIN: DE000A41YFJ9) is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed to meet customer needs.



CHERRY’s operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei).



For more information, visit:

Contact

Cherry SE

Viona Brandt

Investor Relations

P: Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich

T: +49 (0) 9643 2061 898

E:



Cherry SE advances transformation program Blossom: focus on profitable growth in the Peripherals businessAccording to preliminary and unaudited figures, Cherry SE increased its Group gross margin by 7.4 percentage points in the first nine months of 2026 and improved adjusted Group EBITDA to EUR -6.9 million (9M 2025: EUR -11.9 million). Group revenue declined to EUR 58.9 million (9M 2025: EUR 70.7 million), mainly due to the deliberate reduction of stock-in-channel in the Peripherals business. For this lower revenue level, the structures of this business remain too complex and too costly. At the same time, the market environment remains challenging.Cherry is actively addressing these issues with its previously announced transformation program Blossom. In addition to four growth initiatives in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions and in the Security & Industry product segment, the program includes a fundamental redesign of the cost structure. One of its goals is a leaner organization with fewer layers and clear ownership that fits today’s revenue level, enables greater efficiency and frees up funds for investment in growth areas. This includes a reduction in jobs, which Cherry will implement in line with local law and in close consultation with employee representatives. With the new target organization, the Peripherals business is expected to be operationally profitable from 2027.: “We have improved our margins and reduced our costs, but this is not yet enough to become sustainably profitable. That is why we are now taking the next, necessary step. We deeply regret that it also costs jobs. With a more focused organization, we are laying the foundation for growth in our Peripherals business again.”Separately, the Digital Health & Solutions business continues to develop positively, increasing its revenue by around 37% to EUR 8.9 million in the first half of 2026. The sale process for this business is continuing as planned.About CherryCherry SE (ISIN: DE000A41YFJ9) is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed to meet customer needs.CHERRY’s operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei).For more information, visit: https://ir.cherry.de/en ContactCherry SEViona BrandtInvestor RelationsP: Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 MunichT: +49 (0) 9643 2061 898E: ir@cherry.de

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