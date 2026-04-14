EQS-News: Cherry SE calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting

EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Annual Report

Cherry SE calls for an Extraordinary General Meeting



14.04.2026 / 15:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, April 14, 2026 – Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9], a global manufacturer of computer input devices and digital solutions for the healthcare sector, today convened an Extraordinary General Meeting and announced an updated timeline for the publication of its annual financial statements.

The Company is currently evaluating financing options to support the execution of further restructuring and growth initiatives. In order to establish the necessary prerequisites for such potential financing measures, the Management Board of Cherry SE has convened an Extraordinary General Meeting for May 22, 2026. At this meeting, a reverse share split in a ratio of 4:1 is to be resolved. This step is intended to offset accumulated balance sheet losses and restore the Company’s capital market eligibility.

The stock split is to be implemented by way of the Extraordinary General Meeting, as the Annual General Meeting will be delayed due to the timing of the completion of the annual financial report. The change of auditor and the related first-time audit procedures require additional time beyond original expectations. Accordingly, the publication of the annual financial report has been rescheduled to July 15, 2026.

Convening the Extraordinary General Meeting ensures that the restoration of the Company’s capital market eligibility can proceed independently of the revised reporting timeline. Preliminary results for the 2025 fiscal year were published on March 5, 2026. The full Q1/2025 quarterly financial report will be available for download on Cherry SE’s investor relations website from May 7, 2026.



About Cherry SE

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed in-house, specifically to meet customer needs.

CHERRY’s operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Chicago), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei).

For more information, visit: https://ir.cherry.de/en/



Contact

Cherry SE

Nicole Schillinger

Investor Relations

P: Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich

T: +49 (0) 9643 2061 848

E: ir@cherry.de