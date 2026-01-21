EQS-News: Cherry SE: Court appoints KPMG as new auditor

CHERRY Aktie
Munich, January 21, 2026 – Cherry SE, an international manufacturer of computer input devices as well as hardware and software solutions in the field of digital healthcare, has appointed KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as its new statutory auditor for the audit of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year. With this decision, the court granted the Supervisory Board’s request. The previous auditor, RSM Ebner Stolz AG, had declined to accept the audit engagement, as announced in an ad hoc announcement in November 2025.
Jurjen Jongma, CFO of Cherry SE: " We welcome the court’s timely decision. By appointing KPMG, we are engaging an auditor of the highest reputation and expertise, which will accompany our development in an auditing capacity. We are convinced that this appointment provides a robust and future-proof foundation for the audit of our financial statements."
James Burns, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Cherry SE, adds: "The Supervisory Board acted promptly to ensure the continuity of the audit. The appointment of KPMG is an important step in supporting the Audit Committee in its review of the financial reporting and other monitoring tasks to ensure the proper financial reporting of Cherry SE."
About Cherry
Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed in-house, specifically to meet customer needs.
CHERRY’s operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei).
For more information, visit:https://ir.cherry.de/en/
Contact
Cherry SE
21.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry SE
|Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
|80331 Munich
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CRRN9
|WKN:
|A3CRRN
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2263884
