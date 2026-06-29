EQS-News: Cherry SE Permanently Appoints Rogier Volmer as CEO, Committing to Continuity in Its Strategic Transformation

EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Cherry SE Permanently Appoints Rogier Volmer as CEO, Committing to Continuity in Its Strategic Transformation



29.06.2026 / 10:35 CET/CEST

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Munich, June 29, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Cherry SE has appointed Rogier Volmer as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective July 1, 2026. Rogier, who has served in the role on an interim basis since January 1, 2026, will continue to drive the strategic transformation already underway at the international manufacturer of computer input devices. The Supervisory Board's decision sends a clear signal of stability and continuity during a critical phase for the company.

Under Rogier’s leadership, Cherry SE will continue to focus on the operational implementation of the "Blossom" future program. Since taking office at the beginning of the year, Rogier Volmer has set the course for sustainably increasing the Group's profitability and strengthening its position in its core business of peripherals and components. His permanent appointment as CEO ensures a seamless continuation of these strategic initiatives.

Marcel Stolk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Cherry SE: "Over the past few months as interim CEO, Rogier has proven, with his extensive international leadership experience and clear strategic vision, that he is the right person to lead CHERRY into its long-term future. He has stabilized the organization, brought focus and direction, and advanced the implementation of our transformation with discipline. We are very pleased to continue working with him."

CEO Rogier Volmer: "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me. Over the past six months, I have gained an in-depth understanding of the potential of our long-established brand and the high level of commitment of our global team, and together we have laid the foundation for CHERRY future. Now it is time to maintain this course with full momentum. Our focus remains clear: profitable growth in our core segments - Office, Security, and Gaming - and sustainable value for our shareholders, partners, and employees."

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed in-house, specifically to meet customer needs.

CHERRY’s operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei).

For more information, visit:https://ir.cherry.de/en/

Contact

Cherry SE

Nicole Schillinger

Investor Relations

P: Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich

T: +49 (0) 9643 2061 848

E: ir@cherry.de