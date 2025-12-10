EQS-News: Cherry SE: Rogier Volmer to join Cherry SE as Interim CEO; CEO Oliver Kaltner to transition to advisory role at conclusion of contract on December 31, 2025

EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Cherry SE: Rogier Volmer to join Cherry SE as Interim CEO; CEO Oliver Kaltner to transition to advisory role at conclusion of contract on December 31, 2025



10.12.2025

Rogier Volmer appointed as Interim CEO by the Supervisory Board of Cherry SE with effect from January 1, 2026

Oliver Kaltner leaves the Management Board at his own request upon the expiration of his current term on December 31, 2025, and will continue to provide advisory support for the Company’s M&A efforts

Munich, December 10th, 2025 – Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] announced today that Rogier Volmer has unanimously been appointed by the Supervisory Board as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Management Board member with effect from January 1, 2026. Oliver Kaltner is leaving the Management Board at his own request upon the expiration of his current term on December 31, 2025. Mr. Kaltner will continue to provide advisory support for the Company’s M&A efforts.

Mr. Volmer brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience, including senior roles at Haier Europe, Trust International, and Logitech. He most recently led the DACH & Benelux region at Haier, delivering a successful turnaround and significant EBIT improvement. As CEO of Trust, he drove a full commercial and organizational transformation, achieving sustained double-digit growth. At Logitech, he held multiple General Manager roles across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, consistently delivering strong revenue and profit performance.

Marcel Stolk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Rogier Volmer to the Management Board to continue the Company’s strong focus on revenue and earnings growth. Cherry continues to be a market leader in excellence and innovation in both peripherals and digital health offerings.”

Mr. Volmer remarked, “I am honored to take on the leadership of Cherry at a moment of significant strategic opportunity. With a strong brand and a dedicated team, Cherry is well positioned to advance its role in gaming, hybrid-work technology, and digital health. I look forward to building on the foundation created by Oliver Kaltner and working with the organization to deliver sustainable performance and continued innovation.”

Mr. Stolk further commented, “On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Oliver Kaltner for his exceptional leadership over the past challenging years. Under his guidance, significant structural measures were successfully implemented both domestically and internationally, the company's operational profile was sharpened, and the organization was aligned for the next stages of development. The Supervisory Board expressly thanks him for his strong personal commitment, integrity, and constructive collaboration.”

Mr. Kaltner commented: “After three very intense years, marked by tough restructuring measures in challenging waters, the time is right for me to step down. Together with an exceptionally dedicated team, we have re-shaped Cherry's true potential, so this iconic brand will be given a positive future direction. I look back on the past years with gratitude, and would like to thank the global Cherry team, my fellow board members Udo Streller (COO) and Jurjen Jongma (CFO), the Supervisory Board and its Chairman Marcel Stolk, all business partners, and all shareholders. I am pleased to support the M&A processes as a Senior Advisor.”

