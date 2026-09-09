AUTO1 Aktie
WKN DE: A2LQ88 / ISIN: DE000A2LQ884
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09.09.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Christian Wallentin steps down as CFO of AUTO1 Group
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EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Christian Wallentin steps down as CFO of AUTO1 Group
Berlin, September 9, 2026 – AUTO1 Group SE, Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling and financing used cars, announces that Christian Wallentin is stepping down as CFO for family reasons.
Hakan Koç, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUTO1 Group: "I want to thank Christian Wallentin for the collaboration and his leadership over the past months. We regret his decision and wish him all the best for the future. Our strong leadership team continues its progress toward our long-term targets while we conduct the search for his successor.”
Christian Wallentin, outgoing CFO of AUTO1 Group: "I want to thank everyone at AUTO1 Group for their trust and commitment, as well as their understanding of my decision to step down for family reasons. AUTO1 Group is very well positioned to deliver great value to its customers and shareholders over the years to come and I wish the entire team all the best.”
About AUTO1 Group
Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, employed 8,600 people at the end of 2025, generated revenue of EUR 8.2 billion in 2025 and sold 842,000 cars in 2025. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.
Investor Relations contacts
Philip Reicherstorfer
Group Treasurer
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213
Email: ir@auto1-group.com
Maria Shevtsova
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 170 556 9259
Email: ir@auto1-group.com
Media Relations contact
Christine Preyer
Director Communications & PR
Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192
Email: press@auto1-group.com
09.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstraße 72
|10961 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@auto1-group.com
|Internet:
|https://ir.auto1-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ884
|WKN:
|A2LQ88
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304
|EQS News ID:
|2396108
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2396108 09.09.2026 CET/CEST
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