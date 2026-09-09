EQS-News: Christian Wallentin steps down as CFO of AUTO1 Group

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Christian Wallentin steps down as CFO of AUTO1 Group



09.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Christian Wallentin steps down as CFO of AUTO1 Group

Berlin, September 9, 2026 – AUTO1 Group SE, Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling and financing used cars, announces that Christian Wallentin is stepping down as CFO for family reasons.

Christian Wallentin has stepped down from his position as CFO of AUTO1 Group, leaving the Management Board at his own request for family reasons.

Christian Wallentin remains available to the company in a senior advisor capacity.

AUTO1 Group’s Supervisory Board is in an advanced stage of a search for a successor.

Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-Founder of AUTO1 Group, will take over all responsibilities of the CFO in the interim with immediate effect.

Hakan Koç, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUTO1 Group: "I want to thank Christian Wallentin for the collaboration and his leadership over the past months. We regret his decision and wish him all the best for the future. Our strong leadership team continues its progress toward our long-term targets while we conduct the search for his successor.”

Christian Wallentin, outgoing CFO of AUTO1 Group: "I want to thank everyone at AUTO1 Group for their trust and commitment, as well as their understanding of my decision to step down for family reasons. AUTO1 Group is very well positioned to deliver great value to its customers and shareholders over the years to come and I wish the entire team all the best.”

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, employed 8,600 people at the end of 2025, generated revenue of EUR 8.2 billion in 2025 and sold 842,000 cars in 2025. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.

Investor Relations contacts

Philip Reicherstorfer

Group Treasurer

Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Maria Shevtsova

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 170 556 9259

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

Media Relations contact

Christine Preyer

Director Communications & PR

Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192

Email: press@auto1-group.com