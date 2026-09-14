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WKN DE: A1MMCC / ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8

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14.09.2026 18:00:04

EQS-News: Christoph Prusseit will not extend his term on the Management Board beyond the current term

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Christoph Prusseit will not extend his term on the Management Board beyond the current term

14.09.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, September 14, 2026 – Christoph Prusseit, Chief Business Officer Germany and Member of the Management Board of Medios AG, has informed the Supervisory Board that, for personal reasons, he will not be available for an extension of his Management Board contract, which expires on July 31, 2027.

“The Supervisory Board of Medios AG regrets Mr. Prusseit’s decision and would like to expressly thank him for his outstanding commitment. During his highly successful tenure as a member of the Management Board, Christoph Prusseit has made a significant contribution to strengthening patient-specific therapies and pharmaceutical supply in Germany. He has provided important impetus for the further development of modern patient-specific compounding, created tangible added value for our customers through digital innovations, and played a key role in shaping the development of Medios AG. We wish Mr. Prusseit every success and all the best for his professional and personal future,” says Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Until the end of the year, Christoph Prusseit will continue to oversee the German business in his current capacity and ensure an orderly transition. Thereafter, he will remain available to the company in an advisory capacity.

“After eight successful years as a member of the Management Board, during which Medios has developed into a leading German Specialty Pharma company with a European focus, I believe the time has now come for me to pursue new challenges,” says Christoph Prusseit. “I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to work with many highly committed colleagues and to contribute to establishing Medios as a leading company in the Specialty Pharma sector in Germany and Europe. My particular thanks go to everyone who has supported and accompanied Medios on this journey with such dedication and commitment. Our shared commitment to providing patients with the best possible care has been a defining part of my time at Medios and has made it particularly meaningful to me. I am convinced that the transformation we have now initiated represents an important step towards a successful future for Medios, and I wish the company every success in this next phase.”

About Medios AG

Medios is a leading specialty pharmaceutical provider in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain, the company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and smart services. Medios has focused on forward-looking personalized medicine to enable everyone to access the most innovative therapies in collaboration with pharmacies, specialist medical practices, and pharmaceutical companies.

Medios AG is Germany’s first publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company. Medios AG shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX index.

www.medios.group

 

Contact

Katrin Neuffer

Director of Investor Relations & Communications

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin

T +49 30 232 566 800

ir@medios.group

www.medios.group

 

 


14.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.group
Internet: www.medios.group
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23
EQS News ID: 2398942

 
End of News EQS News Service

2398942  14.09.2026 CET/CEST

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