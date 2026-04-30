EQS-News: Circus Accelerates U.S. Market Entry; Acquisition of U.S.-Israelian K-Robotics Completed

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Acquisition

Circus Accelerates U.S. Market Entry; Acquisition of U.S.-Israelian K-Robotics Completed



30.04.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Circus Accelerates U.S. Market Entry; Acquisition of U.S.-Israelian K-Robotics Completed

Munich, April 30, 2026 - Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), a global AI-robotics company developing autonomous sustainment systems, has completed the acquisition of Kitchen Robotics (“K-Robotics”).

Originally announced as an IP transaction in Q4 2025 covering more than 30 international robotics patents, Circus has now acquired the entire company, securing full ownership of all patents, software IP, robotic assets, and know-how. Financial liabilities, contractual obligations, and employee transfers are excluded.

Founded in 2019, K-Robotics developed patented and commercially applicable technologies in autonomous sustainment robotics, including AI-based control and optimization algorithms (“Nutrition Profiling”) and autonomous sensor systems for food processing, with a strong focus on U.S. regulatory clearance.

The acquisition significantly expands Circus’ proprietary IP portfolio, strengthens its market leadership, and brings forward its U.S. market entry to the second half of 2026 from the previously planned 2027 timeline. Existing regulatory certifications and technology readiness from K-Robotics U.S.-certified (NSF) components and systems will enable immediate deployment across military and commercial customers.

Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus, commented: “We didn’t just buy patents, we locked down the U.S. market. This acquisition gives us protected IP, regulatory clearance, and immediate ability to deploy. We are entering the U.S. from a position of strength – and significantly earlier than planned, pulling our market entry forward as we see a rapidly growing demand across military and commercial sectors in the region.”

The transaction is an all-cash acquisition in the low six-figure range, replacing the prior IP-only deal. Circus gains full control of technology, customer relations and patent portfolio, creating a foundation for future commercialization and licensing opportunities.

This step supports Circus’ strategy to consolidate high-value IP assets globally, build defensible technological barriers in autonomous sustainment robotics and AI, and accelerate expansion beyond Europe, particularly into North America.



About Circus SE

Circus (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous sustainment systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Powered by proprietary AI robotics, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.



Investor Relations Contact:

Elena Coles

Head of Investor Relations

Circus SE

Email: ir@circus-group.com

Website: www.circus-group.com



Media Contact

E-Mail: press@circus-group.com