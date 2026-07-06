Circus Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355
|
06.07.2026 14:25:03
EQS-News: Circus Appoints Former Aviation and Automotive Executive as New Co-CEO/CFO
|
EQS-News: Circus SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Circus Appoints Former Aviation and Automotive Executive as New Co-CEO/CFO
The incoming Co-CEO/CFO brings over a decade of senior leadership experience in corporate and financing strategy, M&A, international expansion, and business development with a focus on new technologies across the aviation and automotive industries. At Circus, he will focus on these same disciplines.
Nikolas Bullwinkel continues as sole Managing Director and CEO of Circus SE. Claus Holst Gydesen, former Co-CEO, transitions to Chairman of the Advisory Board. Former CFO Fabian Becker departs the executive team after nearly five years to pursue his own entrepreneurial path – a decision the company respects and supports. He remains available to the company in an advisory capacity and will additionally join the Supervisory Board of Circus Defence SE.
The new Co-CEO/CFO will be formally introduced at the Q2 Operational Update on July 16, 2026. A confidentiality agreement prevents disclosure of his identity till mid-July.
Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a German dual-use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high-volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.
Elena Coles
06.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Circus SE
|Taunusstraße 21
|80807 München
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@circus-group.com
|Internet:
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN355
|WKN:
|A2YN35
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2360746
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2360746 06.07.2026 CET/CEST
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