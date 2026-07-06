Circus Aktie

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WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355

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06.07.2026 14:25:03

EQS-News: Circus Appoints Former Aviation and Automotive Executive as New Co-CEO/CFO

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Circus Appoints Former Aviation and Automotive Executive as New Co-CEO/CFO

06.07.2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Circus Appoints Former Aviation and Automotive Executive as New Co-CEO/CFO

Munich, July 6, 2026 – Circus SE (WKN: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1) today announces the appointment of a new Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer to further strengthen its leadership structure in line with the company's global growth and product portfolio expansion.

The incoming Co-CEO/CFO brings over a decade of senior leadership experience in corporate and financing strategy, M&A, international expansion, and business development with a focus on new technologies across the aviation and automotive industries. At Circus, he will focus on these same disciplines.

Nikolas Bullwinkel continues as sole Managing Director and CEO of Circus SE. Claus Holst Gydesen, former Co-CEO, transitions to Chairman of the Advisory Board. Former CFO Fabian Becker departs the executive team after nearly five years to pursue his own entrepreneurial path – a decision the company respects and supports. He remains available to the company in an advisory capacity and will additionally join the Supervisory Board of Circus Defence SE.

The new Co-CEO/CFO will be formally introduced at the Q2 Operational Update on July 16, 2026. A confidentiality agreement prevents disclosure of his identity till mid-July.

ABOUT CIRCUS SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a German dual-use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high-volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.

IR CONTACT

Elena Coles
Head of Investor Relations
Circus SE
Email: ir@circus-group.com
Website: www.circus-group.com


06.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Circus SE
Taunusstraße 21
80807 München
Germany
E-mail: ir@circus-group.com
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
ISIN: DE000A2YN355
WKN: A2YN35
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2360746

 
End of News EQS News Service

2360746  06.07.2026 CET/CEST

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