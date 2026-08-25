Circus Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355
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25.08.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Circus Appoints Former Compass Group Senior Executive to the Supervisory Board
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EQS-News: Circus SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Circus Appoints Former Compass Group Senior Executive to the Supervisory Board
Munich, August 24, 2026 – Circus SE (WKN: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1) welcomes Jürgen Thamm as new Supervisory Board member to the Circus SE. The experienced executive brings two decades of large-scale, multi-market operational leadership to Circus's robotics rollout. Shareholders elected Thamm at last Thursday's Annual General Meeting with 98.35 percent approval.
Thamm brings more than 20 years of experience in the global food service sector and previously served as Regional Director Continental Europe and as a member of the Executive Committee at Compass Group (CPG:LSE), one of the world's largest food services companies, serving over 5.5 billion meals per year across offices, schools, hospitals, and sports venues. He was responsible for operations spanning multiple countries and thousands of sites.
His track record in scaling complex, distributed food operations across markets adds a new dimension of operational governance to Circus's board as the Company moves through its next phase of growth: ten months after launching commercial operations, Circus is on track to have more than 50 autonomous systems live across nine countries by year-end, with deployments spanning enterprise and defence customers, including the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) and Ukrainian ground forces.
"Circus has built something rare: a robotics and AI platform that is already proving itself in the field, from defence deployments to enterprise rollouts. Having advised the Company since 2024, I've seen the pace of execution firsthand. I'm joining the Supervisory Board to help Circus scale that same discipline as it moves into its next phase of growth," said Jürgen Thamm.
"Jürgen has watched Circus scale from close up for almost two years. His industry insights across dozens of markets is exactly what we need on the board as we accelerate our rollout and deepen our position in defence and enterprise. We're glad to have him formally on board," said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus.
Jürgen Thamm succeeds Mark Harré, after nearly three years of dedicated service. Circus thanks Mark Harré for his valuable contributions and commitment to the Company's growth over the past years.
Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a German dual-use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high-volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.
IR CONTACT
Elena Coles
Email: ir@circus-group.com
25.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Circus SE
|Taunusstraße 21
|80807 München
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@circus-group.com
|Internet:
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN355
|WKN:
|A2YN35
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|98450020CA9F13FUED64
|EQS News ID:
|2387970
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2387970 25.08.2026 CET/CEST
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25.08.26
|EQS-News: Circus Appoints Former Compass Group Senior Executive to the Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
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21.08.26
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16.07.26
|EQS-News: Circus Commences Operations with Ukrainian Ground Forces (EQS Group)
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16.07.26
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