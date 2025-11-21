EQS-News: Circus Appoints Frank Holtey as New Chief Commercial Officer

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Circus Appoints Frank Holtey as New Chief Commercial Officer



21.11.2025 / 11:07 CET/CEST

Circus Appoints Frank Holtey as New Chief Commercial Officer

Munich, November 21, 2025 – Circus Group (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 // Symbol: CA1), a global technology leader in autonomous AI robotics systems, today announced the appointment of Frank Holtey as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Frank Holtey brings more than 30 years of international sales experience and has been part of the company’s management team for the past 1.5 years, where, as Director Global Affairs, he played a key role in building the company’s international operations and developing major key accounts such as REWE.

In his new position, Holtey will take on overall responsibility for the commercial strategy of the Circus Group, with a focus on growth, brand positioning, and international expansion. His appointment comes at a time when the company is significantly ramping up its high-volume production, scaling deployments of the CA-1 AI robot with major customers such as REWE and Meta, and simultaneously expanding its commercial activities in the defence sector across Europe.

The company is preparing for deliveries of its autonomous systems in the clear triple-digit range already next year and is strengthening its Executive Leadership Team with Holtey to support this accelerated growth.

“Frank takes on the role of CCO at a pivotal moment,” says Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus. “We are in a dynamic scaling phase marked by international roll-outs, strategic partnerships, and rapidly growing demand. As an exceptionally experienced commercial leader who combines entrepreneurial thinking, sales excellence, and strategic brand expertise – and who deeply understands our business – Frank will play a central role in driving our expansion.”

Frank Holtey adds: “I am delighted to contribute to shaping Circus’ development during such a dynamic phase. My clear goal is to work with the team to set strong, sustainable impulses and to further develop Circus into becoming an international market leader.”

As CCO, Frank Holtey assumes responsibility for Sales & Strategy, Marketing, Partner Relations, and Customer Experience. Dr. Max Schwaller, VP Commercial at Circus and previously Sales Director at market leader Rational, will continue to focus on building new major accounts and business areas in the European market.

About Circus SE

Circus Group (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous infrastructure and sustainment systems for commercial and defence applications. Built on patented embodied-AI robotics technology, Circus delivers modular, high-reliability systems – including the CA-1, the world’s first fully autonomous meal production robot now in serial production. From commercial food-service automation to sovereign, mobile defence sustainment units, Circus provides resilient, low-input autonomous systems engineered in Germany and manufactured worldwide, on a mission to fuel and support humanity at scale.

