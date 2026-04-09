Circus Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355
|
09.04.2026 09:15:03
EQS-News: Circus Awarded Public Procurement Contract by Lithuanian Armed Forces on NATO Eastern Flank
|
EQS-News: Circus SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Circus Awarded Public Procurement Contract by Lithuanian Armed Forces on NATO Eastern Flank
Under the contract, Circus AI robotic technology will be integrated into existing barracks infrastructure and evaluated within military operational and training environments following delivery. This will enable operational evaluation under real-world conditions, including multinational exercises and sustained readiness scenarios.
Lithuania plays a key role in Europe’s deterrence architecture, bordering Belarus and located near Kaliningrad. The Lithuanian Armed Forces operate within a national defence structure of approximately 25,000 active personnel, complemented by a growing multinational NATO presence. Vilnius serves as a central military hub on NATO’s eastern flank and represents a high-readiness operational setting within the Alliance’s location network.
With this contract, Circus further expands its role in defence ground infrastructure through autonomous troop supply systems beyond contracts with the Ukrainian and German armed forces. The integration in Vilnius will already start this year.
09.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Circus SE
|St. Martin-Straße 112
|81669 München
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@circus-group.com
|Internet:
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN355
|WKN:
|A2YN35
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2305476
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2305476 09.04.2026 CET/CEST
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