EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Alliance

Circus Brings Autonomous Robotics into Hospital Nutrition; Launched with Schoen Clinic Group



19.11.2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST

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Circus Brings Autonomous Robotics into Hospital Nutrition; Launched with Schoen Clinic Group



Munich, November 19, 2026 – Circus SE (WKN: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), a Physical AI company developing AI robotics for autonomous meal production, has successfully launched its CA-1 robotic technology in hospital care. Schoen Clinic is the launch customer in the sector, with autonomously produced fresh meals now available to patients, medical teams and visitors around the clock.

The launch was realised at Schoen Clinic Munich Harlaching, an internationally recognised orthopaedic specialist hospital, FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence and the medical centre of the Bavarian Olympic Training Centre. The system is operated by the food service subsidiary of the Schoen Clinic Group, which serves more than five million meals a year.

Autonomous food supply addresses a structural gap in healthcare: Germany’s roughly 1,800 hospitals treat around 17 million inpatients a year under limited food budgets, while labour shortages restrict fresh meal availability. Robotic solutions deliver stronger cost-per-meal economics at significantly longer service hours. Circus sees a large untapped market in Germany, across Europe and globally.

The company aims to establish personalised nutrition as a dedicated culinary program in the care sector, from meals for specific diets to nutrition along a patient’s recovery, and to drive research efforts with its partners in healthcare, building on the launch with Schoen Clinic.

Ilona Schukina, VP Operations at Circus: “Healthcare never sleeps. We have spent decades transforming how hospitals diagnose and treat patients. It is time to rethink the infrastructure that feeds them, too.”

Kathy Döhler, Managing Director, Schoen Clinic Munich Harlaching: “Fresh, high-quality meals matter to our patients and visitors, just as much as to everyone who works here. This offering brings more flexibility to everyday hospital life, especially for colleagues working shifts and nights. We are proud to be the first hospital in Germany to bring this innovation into everyday care.”



ABOUT CIRCUS SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a German dual-use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high-volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply, on a mission to fuel humanity.



ABOUT THE SCHOEN CLINIC GROUP

Founded in 1985, Schoen Clinic is the largest family-run hospital group in Germany. With 17 hospitals and 38 outpatient and day-clinic facilities in Germany and the UK, around 13,600 employees treat patients across all insurance types, whether statutory or private. The group focuses on specialist medicine, including orthopaedics, neurology, psychosomatics and cardiology.



IR CONTACT

Elena Coles

Head of Investor Relations

Circus SE



Email: ir@circus-group.com

Website: www.circus-group.com