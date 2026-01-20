Circus Aktie

20.01.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Circus Defence Delivers AI Robots to the German Armed Forces

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Circus Defence Delivers AI Robots to the German Armed Forces

20.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Circus Defence Delivers AI Robots to the German Armed Forces

Munich, 20 January 2026 – Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), a global AI robotics company, has been awarded a contract by the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) for the introduction of the CA-1 AI robot for autonomous supply.

The integration will begin at a military barracks site in Germany, where the system will provide a reliable, around-the-clock supply to the soldiers stationed there – independent of duty hours or return times from exercises and operations.

Contact
Circus SE
St.-Martin-Straße 112
81669 Munich
press@circus-group.com


20.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Circus SE
St. Martin-Straße 112
81669 München
Germany
E-mail: ir@circus-group.com
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
ISIN: DE000A2YN355
WKN: A2YN35
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2262470

 
End of News EQS News Service

2262470  20.01.2026 CET/CEST

