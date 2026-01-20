EQS-News: Circus Defence Delivers AI Robots to the German Armed Forces

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Circus Defence Delivers AI Robots to the German Armed Forces



20.01.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Circus Defence Delivers AI Robots to the German Armed Forces Munich, 20 January 2026 – Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), a global AI robotics company, has been awarded a contract by the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) for the introduction of the CA-1 AI robot for autonomous supply. The integration will begin at a military barracks site in Germany, where the system will provide a reliable, around-the-clock supply to the soldiers stationed there – independent of duty hours or return times from exercises and operations.



Contact

Circus SE

St.-Martin-Straße 112

81669 Munich

press@circus-group.com

20.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News