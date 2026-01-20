Circus Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355
|
20.01.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Circus Defence Delivers AI Robots to the German Armed Forces
|
EQS-News: Circus SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Circus Defence Delivers AI Robots to the German Armed Forces
Munich, 20 January 2026 – Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), a global AI robotics company, has been awarded a contract by the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) for the introduction of the CA-1 AI robot for autonomous supply.
The integration will begin at a military barracks site in Germany, where the system will provide a reliable, around-the-clock supply to the soldiers stationed there – independent of duty hours or return times from exercises and operations.
20.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Circus SE
|St. Martin-Straße 112
|81669 München
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@circus-group.com
|Internet:
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN355
|WKN:
|A2YN35
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2262470
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2262470 20.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Circus SE Inhaber-Akt
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Circus Defence liefert KI-Roboter an Bundeswehr (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|EQS-News: Circus Defence Delivers AI Robots to the German Armed Forces (EQS Group)
|
16.01.26
|EQS-News: Circus und MMV Leasing schließen strategische Finanzierungspartnerschaft zur Skalierung von KI-Robotik-Systemen (EQS Group)
|
16.01.26
|EQS-News: Circus and MMV Leasing enter strategic financing partnership to scale AI robotics systems (EQS Group)
|
08.01.26
|EQS-News: Circus erweitert Aktienhandel auf US-Markt über ADR-Struktur (EQS Group)
|
08.01.26