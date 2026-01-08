EQS-News: Circus Expands Trading Access to the U.S. Market via ADR Structure

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Circus Expands Trading Access to the U.S. Market via ADR Structure



08.01.2026 / 10:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Circus Expands Trading Access to the U.S. Market via ADR Structure

Munich, January 8, 2026 – Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), a global AI robotics company, today announced the establishment of a sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program in the United States.

Through this ADR structure, Circus shares can now be bought and traded by U.S. investors, settled locally, and held in U.S. brokerage accounts, while the company remains primarily listed on XETRA in Germany.

“The sponsored ADR program supports our objective of expanding our international investor base while maintaining a disciplined and cost-efficient capital market structure,” said Nikolas Bullwinkel, Founder and CEO of Circus. “U.S. investors are showing strong and growing interest in our shares, and this program provides direct access.”

The Circus ADRs are issued by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) where each ADR represents one share of Circus. BNY is one of the world’s oldest and leading financial institutions, with more than US$50 trillion in assets under custody.

The ADRs will trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol CCUSY and will be quoted and settled in U.S. dollars.



Overview of the ADR Program:

Item

Details



Program Type: Sponsored Level I ADR program



Trading Venue: U.S. Over-the-Counter Market (OTC)



Effective Date (scheduled): January 6, 2026 (U.S. Eastern Time)



ADR-to-Common Share Ratio: 1 ADR = 1 Share



CUSIP Number: 17282L106



ISIN: DE000A2YN355



Ticker Symbol: CCUSY



Depositary Bank: BNY



Custodian Bank in Germany: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation SA/NV



About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world’s first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.



Contact

Circus SE

St.-Martin-Straße 112

81669 Munich

press@circus-group.com