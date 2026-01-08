EQS-News: Circus Expands Trading Access to the U.S. Market via ADR Structure

Circus Aktie
Munich, January 8, 2026 – Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), a global AI robotics company, today announced the establishment of a sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program in the United States.
Through this ADR structure, Circus shares can now be bought and traded by U.S. investors, settled locally, and held in U.S. brokerage accounts, while the company remains primarily listed on XETRA in Germany.
“The sponsored ADR program supports our objective of expanding our international investor base while maintaining a disciplined and cost-efficient capital market structure,” said Nikolas Bullwinkel, Founder and CEO of Circus. “U.S. investors are showing strong and growing interest in our shares, and this program provides direct access.”
The Circus ADRs are issued by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) where each ADR represents one share of Circus. BNY is one of the world’s oldest and leading financial institutions, with more than US$50 trillion in assets under custody.
The ADRs will trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol CCUSY and will be quoted and settled in U.S. dollars.
Overview of the ADR Program:
Item
Details
08.01.2026
|English
|Circus SE
|81669 München
|Germany
|ir@circus-group.com
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|DE000A2YN355
|A2YN35
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|2257080
