Circus Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355
|
21.09.2026 09:35:23
EQS-News: Circus SE: CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel to Speak at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Stages – Keynotes at Further Investor Conferences
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EQS-News: Circus SE
/ Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
Circus SE: CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel to Speak at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Stages – Keynotes at Further Investor Conferences
Munich, September 21, 2026 – Circus SE (GSIN: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1) today shares its autumn conference programme. Founder and CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel will join the stages as a speaker on dual-use robotics and Physical AI at the Bank of America Transforming World Conference and the Goldman Sachs AI Symposium in London – at the AI Symposium for the third consecutive year as an industry voice on autonomous robotics. Alongside this, the Company will hold presentations at multiple capital markets conferences.
Bank of America: Transforming World Conference
Goldman Sachs: AI Symposium
Deutsche Börse: German Equity Forum 2026
Additional appearances
Across the European events, Bullwinkel will share insights and updates on how Circus is industrialising physical AI – scaling its autonomous AI robotics in production while expanding its global supply chain and software layer. Topics include the recent expansion into the UK and the UAE, the growth of the Circus ecosystem beyond robotics, and the Company's rapid adoption in the defence sector.
Management will hold selected one-on-one meetings around each event. Investors and analysts are invited to contact Investor Relations at ir@circus-group.com for remaining slots.
ABOUT CIRCUS SE
Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a German dual-use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high-volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.
IR CONTACT
Elena Coles
21.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Circus SE
|Taunusstraße 21
|80807 München
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@circus-group.com
|Internet:
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN355
|WKN:
|A2YN35
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|98450020CA9F13FUED64
|EQS News ID:
|2401926
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2401926 21.09.2026 CET/CEST
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