Circus Aktie

Circus für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.09.2026 09:35:23

EQS-News: Circus SE: CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel to Speak at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Stages – Keynotes at Further Investor Conferences

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
Circus SE: CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel to Speak at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Stages – Keynotes at Further Investor Conferences

21.09.2026 / 09:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Circus SE: CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel to Speak at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Stages – Keynotes at Further Investor Conferences

Munich, September 21, 2026 – Circus SE (GSIN: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1) today shares its autumn conference programme. Founder and CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel will join the stages as a speaker on dual-use robotics and Physical AI at the Bank of America Transforming World Conference and the Goldman Sachs AI Symposium in London – at the AI Symposium for the third consecutive year as an industry voice on autonomous robotics. Alongside this, the Company will hold presentations at multiple capital markets conferences.

Bank of America: Transforming World Conference
November 10, 2026 | London (Speaker)

Goldman Sachs: AI Symposium
November 25, 2026 | London (Speaker)

Deutsche Börse: German Equity Forum 2026
November 23, 2026 | Frankfurt am Main

Additional appearances
MKK - Munich Capital Markets Conference | November 11, 2026 | Munich
15. Baader Investment Conference | September 21, 2026 | Munich

Across the European events, Bullwinkel will share insights and updates on how Circus is industrialising physical AI – scaling its autonomous AI robotics in production while expanding its global supply chain and software layer. Topics include the recent expansion into the UK and the UAE, the growth of the Circus ecosystem beyond robotics, and the Company's rapid adoption in the defence sector.

Management will hold selected one-on-one meetings around each event. Investors and analysts are invited to contact Investor Relations at ir@circus-group.com for remaining slots.

ABOUT CIRCUS SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a German dual-use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high-volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.

IR CONTACT

Elena Coles
Head of Investor Relations
Circus SE

Email: ir@circus-group.com
Website: www.circus-group.com

 


21.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Circus SE
Taunusstraße 21
80807 München
Germany
E-mail: ir@circus-group.com
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
ISIN: DE000A2YN355
WKN: A2YN35
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 98450020CA9F13FUED64
EQS News ID: 2401926

 
End of News EQS News Service

2401926  21.09.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Circus SE Inhaber-Akt

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Circus SE Inhaber-Akt

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Circus SE Inhaber-Akt 1,73 6,00% Circus SE Inhaber-Akt

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise gehen weiter zurück: ATX fester -- DAX leitet Erholungskurs ein -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen - Feiertagspause in Japan
Dem ATX zeigt sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen. Der DAX verzeichnet ebenfalls Stabilisierungstendenzen und legt zu. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien zeigen mehrheitlich Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen