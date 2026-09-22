EQS-News: Circus starts commercial operations in the United Arab Emirates – Partners with Royal Prestige Catering

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Market Launch

Circus starts commercial operations in the United Arab Emirates – Partners with Royal Prestige Catering



22.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Circus starts commercial operations in the United Arab Emirates – Partners with Royal Prestige Catering



Munich / Abu Dhabi, September 22, 2026 – Circus SE (GSIN: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1) has started commercial operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the company's first market outside Europe and the beginning of a build-out of autonomous AI robotics infrastructure for food production in the Gulf.

Operations are starting at a landmark location in Abu Dhabi, with Dubai to follow. The commercial launch of the CA-1 in the region will be supported by a press and launch event on 6 October 2026 at 6 pm local time in Abu Dhabi. Media and partners can apply to attend via the link below.

The launch partner, Royal Prestige Food Contracts, is one of the UAE’s leading contract caterers, producing more than 3 million meals a year for clients like the UAE Army, the UAE Royal Palace, UAE ministries, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Red Crescent. Circus robots are running entirely on local sourcing through Royal Prestige, and the Circus Pods are set to be produced locally – supply chain and autonomous operations built in-region from day one.



Nikolas Bullwinkel, Founder and CEO of Circus: “The UAE is building the infrastructure layer of the AI economy, and robotics food production belongs in it. We strongly believe the UAE will grow to become one of our largest markets in the mid-term as it holds huge growth potential with great customer adoption for new technologies.”



Chef Abdallah Youssef, CEO Royal Prestige Food Contracts: “At Royal Prestige, our reputation is built on quality, consistency, and service that goes beyond expectation. Partnering with Circus allows us to bring truly autonomous food production to our clients across the UAE: serving more people, around the clock, without ever compromising on quality. We are proud to be Circus's launch partner in the region and to help shape the future of food service in the Gulf.”

The commercial start is delivered on schedule and follows Circus’ recent announcement that it had become the first company in food robotics to receive full regulatory certification in the region under the Emirates Conformity Assessment Scheme (ECAS) of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Press and media can apply for the launch event via the link: https://circus-group.com/uae



ABOUT CIRCUS SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a German dual-use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high-volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.



IR CONTACT

Elena Coles

Head of Investor Relations

Circus SE



Email: ir@circus-group.com

Website: www.circus-group.com