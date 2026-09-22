Circus Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355
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22.09.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Circus starts commercial operations in the United Arab Emirates – Partners with Royal Prestige Catering
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EQS-News: Circus SE
/ Key word(s): Market Launch
Circus starts commercial operations in the United Arab Emirates – Partners with Royal Prestige Catering
Operations are starting at a landmark location in Abu Dhabi, with Dubai to follow. The commercial launch of the CA-1 in the region will be supported by a press and launch event on 6 October 2026 at 6 pm local time in Abu Dhabi. Media and partners can apply to attend via the link below.
The launch partner, Royal Prestige Food Contracts, is one of the UAE’s leading contract caterers, producing more than 3 million meals a year for clients like the UAE Army, the UAE Royal Palace, UAE ministries, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Red Crescent. Circus robots are running entirely on local sourcing through Royal Prestige, and the Circus Pods are set to be produced locally – supply chain and autonomous operations built in-region from day one.
The commercial start is delivered on schedule and follows Circus’ recent announcement that it had become the first company in food robotics to receive full regulatory certification in the region under the Emirates Conformity Assessment Scheme (ECAS) of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.
Press and media can apply for the launch event via the link: https://circus-group.com/uae
Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a German dual-use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high-volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.
Elena Coles
22.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Circus SE
|Taunusstraße 21
|80807 München
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@circus-group.com
|Internet:
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN355
|WKN:
|A2YN35
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|98450020CA9F13FUED64
|EQS News ID:
|2402214
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2402214 22.09.2026 CET/CEST
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